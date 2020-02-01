This is something mom would make; something versatile and economical that four boys would willingly eat. Try it, it’s still good.
1 cup quick oats
1/2 cup milk (skim preferred)
3/4 cup water, boiling
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon all purpose flour
1 egg, well beaten
Put oats and salt in a bowl and mix well. Add water to the bowl and stir until the oats have soaked up the water. Next, add the milk and stir in along with the egg.
Add any variations and let the mixture cool.
When cool, divide in to four discs about 3/8 of an inch thick. Use flour on your hands and the counter to reduce stickiness.
To cook, add some butter to a skillet and bring to medium heat. Cook a disc 2-3 minutes (to darken) on one side, then flip and cook 2-3 minutes more. It’s ready!
To keep the discs warm while cooking, place cooked disc on a sheet pan and subject to a 225 degree oven until ready to serve.
Butter and maple syrup go great on these. For sweeter discs, you can also add 1-1 1/2 tablespoons of sugar to the mix at the beginning, and/or raisins and nuts.
For a more savory option, you can add finely chopped onions, celery and pepper softened in butter. Serve with tomato sauce and a sprinkle of cheese. These discs also go well with a sausage gravy.