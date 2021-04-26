Steele County artists are invited to show their art in the 68th Annual Steele County Art Exhibition held at the Owatonna Arts Center in May.
Artists can go to the Arts Center’s website at oacarts.org to download the entry form. They can also stop in the Arts Center during regular business hours from 1-5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday to pick up a form.The exhibition will be open to the public on Sunday May 2 through May 30, 2021.
Exhibitors must be at least 18 years of age. Artists may submit up to three original works that have been created with in the past year. All works must be original. The following media can be shown, oil, watercolor, acrylic, casein, pencil, pen & ink, charcoal, pastel, crayon, hand pulled prints, ‘original’ digital art work, and sculpture. All work needs to be framed and ready to hang using the wire hanging method. All sculptures must be ready for display. Artists can bring their works to the Arts Center April 20 through 28 during regular business hours.