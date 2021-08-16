The OHS class of 1956 is celebrating its 65th reunion at 11 a.m. Friday at Mineral Springs Park, Owatonna. Face masks are required, but visitors are encouraged to make them "fun, creative, inventive masks!"
A picnic lunch featuring pizza, broasted chicken and a special reunion cake will be served. Hand sanitizer will be provided as well as generic masks for any who forgets their.
There will be drawings for many door prizes. Classmates are invited to stay and visit after lunch. Class scrapbooks will be on display. Visitors are also invited to bring pictures or news clippings to share.
Contact Connie Abbe at 507-451-2946 with any questions about this reunion.