Viracon and Wenger had employer tables at Owatonna High School last week during lunch. Employer tables are scheduled for Wednesdays the rest of the school year, but a second table can be added if employers are still interested. Contact Workforce Coordinator Megan Horton through the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism if interested in getting involved.

Pictured with Viracon are two OHS students who are employees helping to recruit their friends.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments