Henry Rypka of Owatonnas and “Unforgettable”, a 24-year-old Pony of America Gelding shown by Kanin and Brynn Hable of Owatonna have been named as this year’s inductees in the Equine Hall of Fame. The official induction will take place on Tuesday afternoon, August 13, at 12:30 p.m. in the livestock show arena on the fairgrounds.
Henry Rypka
Henry is a “professional volunteer” who has made and is still making a difference in the equine family and the 4H areas. He has been a 4-H horse show volunteer for 17 years, served on the 4-H Horse Project Development Committee for 13 years, volunteered in the Owatonna Saddle Club horse show for seven years, the state 4-H horse show for three years, served as a state 4-H horse show volunteer for three years, judged 4-H herdsmanship, was vice-president of the Dodge County FFA in 1966, obtained finances and materials for the horse ring announcing stand which he built along with Buzz Anderson, and served on the committee which worked on obtaining financial support for lights around the SCFF horse ring.
Upon learning of his induction, Henry said, “For all the hours I spent over the years, the pay
back for me is helping others grow, succeed and be happy.”
Unforgettable
This horse is a supreme show horse, shown for the last 12 years by Kanin and Brynn Hable of Owatonna. They are the children of Nikki and Lane Hable and grandchildren of Todd and Sherry Utpadel. He has earned over 25 grand and reserve champion awards, qualified for the state 4-H show for the last eight years, was ranked in the top ten 20 times in numerous events at the state 4-H show and earned 20 finishes at the WSCA state show, and also earned 4,000 points in judged and timed events. The horse will be retired after this year’s SCFF 4-H and open show.
A statement from Wayne and Betty Kubicek
The new barn on the fairgrounds is to be named after Wayne and Betty Kubicek who issued the following statement: “In January of 2019, months before this undertaking became a high priority situation, we had offered and committed to contribute toward this building project. The changes would be budgeted when the fair board was able to see a financially responsible opportunity to upgrade this area. That improvement was still anticipated to be 3-4 years in the future when the roof on the current barn collapsed under snow load this past spring. The collapsed roof placed the board into an unanticipated, yet major decision situation. We agreed to accelerate our donation in order to lessen financial pressure and give the fair board more flexibility in making the most practical long-term decision.”
Wayne told me that both he and Betty grew up on a farm and worked with livestock. They wanted to be part of something that would play a major part of the fair in the years to come.
Farm family of the year
The Glenn Johnson family of Clover Glen Farms will be recognized as the 2019 “University of Minnesota Farm Family of the Year.” They will be recognized at the annual Livestock Hall of Fame induction on Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 at the livestock show arena.
Glenn Johnson and Deb McDermott-Johnson run the Clover Glen Farms near Claremont. The Johnsons began their farming career in 1979 by purchasing the family operation where Glenn grew up. They re-located to Claremont in 1993, which was an intentional migration from Carlton County following the agriculture crisis of the 1980’s.
The operation has changed throughout the years. The milking herd was 100 percent guernsey at the time of purchase, with Holsteins added to the operation in 1988 and Brown Swiss added in 2011. Today, Clover Glen Farms milks 70 cows and has 90 heifers on the farm as well. They also run 220 crop acres, growing their own inputs of alfalfa haylage, corn silage and dry hay.
Glenn and Deb stay busy on the farm. They are both owner/operators, splitting the farm duties and both managing daily operations. Glenn takes care of nutrition, feeding, herd health and reproduction as well as their cropping systems. Deb takes care of the young stock and keeps the farm records.
Besides being honored at the SCFF, Clover Glen Farms will be honored during the state-wide Farm Family of the Year recognition ceremony at 1:15 p.m. next Thursday, August 8 at the annual Farm Fest near Redwood Falls.
Remembering the Joey Chitwood shows at SCFF
When I came to Owatonna, one of the most exciting grandstand shows at the fair was the Joey Chitwood Auto Daredevils. Chitwood was a racer and stuntman who started his show after WWII using ramps and vehicles he had acquired from the widow of Earl “Lucky” Teter who had run a similar show called “Lucky Teter and his Hell Drivers” The show began in the 1930’s. Teter died while attempting a 150-foot-ramp-to-ramp jump over two Greyhound buses parked end to end.
From 1940-1950 Joey competed in the Indianapolis 500 seven times, and three times, he finished fifth. He was the first driver ever to use a safety belt at the Indy 500. He gave up racing because his stunt driving career became so successful. His show, also called “Hell Drivers” thrilled audiences including those at the Steele County Free Fair for more than 40 years. He was featured on ABC’s “Wide World of Sports.” His son, Joey Jr., set a record in 1978 for driving his Cherokee Chevette for 5.5 miles o only two wheels. Both of Joey Sr’s sons continued his shows till 1998 when Joey Sr. died at age 75.
When Louie Allgeyer was secretary of the SCFF, he offered me the chance to ride with one of the stunt drivers in the Chitwood show. I jumped at the chance and rode over the tilted ramp which put the car on two wheels as we passed the grandstand. It was quite the thrill!
Fair day for Seniors
Thursday, August 16, is Senior Day at the fair. The day begins with free parking for those 65 and older from 8:00 a.m. to noon sponsored by U.S. Bank in Owatonna. Entertainment begins in Fair Square Park at 10:30 a.m. with a performance by the Golden Tones of Owatonna. The Senior Citizen Volunteers of the year will be honored at 11:30 a.m. sponsored by the Steele County Exchange Club. George’s Concertina Band kicks off the afternoon at noon and the Little Fisherman begins their performance at 2:45 p.m. The White Sidewalls will end the day’s entertainment that night.
There will be specials offered to Seniors by many of the vendors at the fair. The popular Del Pointe will emcee the afternoon entertainment.
I was disappointed that the Ray Sands Band is not making an appearance at the fair this year. Sands is observing his 70th year of playing with the Polka Dots. When I was booking free entertainment, the Polka Dots was one of the first bands I booked for the next year in addition to Armond Rezac. Sands originally said that this would be his retirement year but in talking with him, he told me that if his health remains as it is now, he may not retire this year. Free Entertainment Director Wayne Steele told me that if Sands is still playing next year he will bring him to the 2020 fair.
Mutton Bustin’
You can sign up for the Mutton Bustin’ contest at the fair office and on the SCFF website (steelecountyfreefair@scff.org). The contest will be held on Saturday night at the Bulls and Barrels event in front of the grandstand. Cost to enter is $5.00. The contestant must be between seven and ten years old and weigh less than 55 pounds. You must pre-register by noon on Tuesday, August 13 and you must wear a helmet to participate.
Fair dates are August 13-18 in Owatonna.
Remembering the Straight River Ice Co.
At one time Owatonnans not only relied on the Straight River for skating in the winter, but also as a supplier of ice for the Straight River Ice Company. The company was owned by Julius Stark, who later became Owatonna’s police chief. Stark originally worked at Straight River Ice Co. plowing ice located on the river by the Morehouse Park chalet. Times were rough during the Great Depression of the 30’s. Julius had just gotten married at the age of 23 when he moved from the farm to town in search of a job. He had heard that the Straight River Ice Co. had an opening paying $25.00 a week. The job would be hard and long, but would provide an income for Julius and his wife.
The work
Work on the river started in mid-December if the ice was two to three inches thick. A team of horses was used to scrape snow toward the river banks so the ice would freeze deeper. Ice processing would start in early January. The ice was usually 12 to 15 inches thick by then. The crew used something similar to a walking plow that had a big heavy blade with a saw tooth on it. A team of horses was used and there was a marker on the plow similar to a corn planter. The ice was cut vertically and horizontally to form chunks of ice about two feet wide and three feet long. If the ice was 15 inches thick, it was plowed down to about three inches of the water to avoid seepage. The blocks could be up to two feet thick. The colder the weather, the better. After an area on the river was plowed, the edge of the section was sawed part way and a row in the center was sawed down to the water. A few gentle taps with a chisel and the blocks of ice were freed. The ice chunks were pulled up a channel to the ice house platform with a hook and horses. From the platform there was a chute into the ice house. Five or six blocks were lined up, a rope was fastened around them and a team of horses pulled the ice in to the buildings.
Sawdusting
After several tons of ice were packed, a large box of sawdust was lifted by pulley and dumped about a foot thick on each side of the blocks. When all sides were full of sawdust, another layer of ice was added. The process continued for about two weeks until the three ice houses were full. With the sawdust as insulation, the ice lasted from winter to the next autumn. Stark said, “The ice stayed cold all summer. The top layer would melt down three or four inches but there’d be a good chunk of ice left. The further down you got on the pile the more sawdust would be left to cover the rest of the ice.”
During the winter months, two men delivered ice each day. Only five or six men were employed during the summer. Two teams delivered ice, one man maintained the ice house and one managed the business. Summer work days began about 4 a.m. before hot temperatures took their toll on the ice. Wagons were ready to roll by 6 a.m. and the ice would be sold by 8 or 9 a.m. when another load was prepared.
A 35-pound piece of ice would last about two days. The ice season ran from May to October and customers could pay a certain amount for keeping the icebox filled.
Stark worked with Paul Knaak. Included in Stark’s regular route were a restaurant and bakery, the Owatonna State School and a greenhouse. Ice was a necessary commodity until the use of refrigerators became more common.
Sanitary ice
Julius worked for the Straight River Ice Co. for about three years. In 1932, he and his brother-in-law Al Casperson of the Twin Cities started a business selling sanitary ice. Stark said, “We bought the sanitary ice in the Twin Cities. The ice was cleaner than river ice which often had some dead fish and other debris in it. We sold sanitary ice for about a year and a half.” Later Stark worked for a beer distributor, was laid off in 1940 and then started with the police department, for which he worked for 40 years, eventually becoming the chief. He retired in 1972.
At one time there was an ice castle built in Central Park. Ice was supplied by the Sanitary Ice Co. rather than river ice.
Oops!
When I listed former drug stores in Owatonna recently, I neglected to mention Cedar Mall Drug which was managed by Dick LaLonde. Apologies to Dick for this oversight.
James LaLonde passes
James LaLonde, an OHS grad and son of Dick LaLonde and the late JoAnne Lalonde of Owatonna passed away a week ago from an apparent aneurism. Services were held this past Tuesday.
Three-time champs
The golfing team of Kevin Shea and Mike Noble won the recent Shea Open at the Country Club for the third year in a row! Kevin, who lives in Burnsville, was partner and guest of Noble.
Tidbits
Stop by the Village of Yesteryear where the Gus’ Station car show will be held from 8:30 to noon today. The show was re-scheduled due to weather. No breakfast, however.
This Thursday night, August 8, at 7:30 colwill be the last night for outdoor entertainment in Central Park. Scott Jasmine will present Christian Praise and Worship. The program is sponsored by Corporate Recognition and the local Christian Community.
Joke of the week
A neighbor hears gun fire next door and calls police. An officer responds and knocks on the door in question. He hears a woman’s voice yell out, “Come in, I’m in the kitchen.” The officer cautiously makes his way to the kitchen where he sees a woman with an AK-47 slung over her shoulder. The officer then sees a lifeless body lying on a wet floor. When the officer asked what happened, the woman said, “I was mopping the kitchen floor and before it was dry, my husband walked all over it, so I shot him.” The officer got on his radio and reported what he was seeing to the dispatcher who asks him, “Have you arrested her yet?” “No”, replied the officer. “The floor isn’t dry yet.”