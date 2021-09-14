The application process is now open for the Extension Master Gardener program class of 2022. The process of becoming an Extension Master Gardener begins with the Core Course which is offered online. The course is self-paced and is available through mid-May. The core course takes approximately 48 hours to complete and costs $320. Financial assistance is available on a case-by-case basis.
As volunteers, Master Gardeners learn not only from scientific research, but from one another and the communities they serve. Master Gardeners come from all ages and backgrounds.
Those interested in becoming an Extension Master Gardener or learning more about the program can contact their local program coordinator. All applications must be completed by Oct. 1. Residents of Steele County can contact Lorrie Rugg at 507-444-7687 or email brow3298@umn.edu.