Rose Street (County Hwy. 19) from Hoffman Drive to Oak Avenue will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 4. Crews will be making sidewalk, curb and gutter, and pavement repairs to the street that was damaged by a recent storm sewer collapse.
The road will be closed for about one day, then will be reopened with traffic shifted for about a week until the concrete cures.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: bit.ly/3imo2EJ.