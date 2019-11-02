Halloween has always been one of my favorite holidays. As I have grown up and learned about its origins it continues to be a favorite. Apart from the one day a year to go collect a ton of candy Halloween has a significant meaning.
The origins of Halloween actually go back to the Celtic peoples. October 31st was the festival of Samhain which marked the end of the year and the end of harvest. The Celts believed the boundary between the living and the dead blurred on this night and that the dead could come back and visit the living (and cause some chaos too). Later on in the 8th Century the Christian Church turned this holiday into All Hallows Eve which became the Halloween we have all come to know and love.
In the Christian life Halloween paves the way for another holiday or holy day. The day is called All Saints Day and is observed on November 1st. In the Lutheran tradition All Saints Day is a day where we remember all of the saints who have come before us and how we can see our faith through their witness throughout their lives. Some churches have a practice of lighting candles for all those in their congregations who have died within the past year.
We do not worship the dead here, but it is our way of seeing God’s work through them. We honor them because they are the ones who carried our faith before we did. For a lot of people they think of beloved family members on this day. Often these were the people in their lives who taught them their own faith and passed it on. It is often through the teachings of these saints that we have learned about our own Christian faith.
On All Saint’s Day we also reflect on what God has done and continues to do for us and all those who have come before us. Through his death and resurrection we are reminded that Christ brings together the living and the dead as one Christian Church. In our baptisms we become united with Christ and part of the Christian family. This has deep meaning because as Paul tells us, “if we have been united with him in a death like his, we will certainly be united with him in a resurrection like his” (Romans 6:5, NRSV). Since Christ has conquered death we are promised that one day we also will share in the resurrection. This means that as Christians we are all connected together both living and dead.
This is the significance of All Saint’s Day. I would encourage you to pay attention to how your church celebrates and honors All Saint’s Day. Some churches celebrate All Saints on the Sunday after November 1st as well as the day of. Talk with your church leaders and discover the ways your congregation remembers the saints who have come before and celebrating God’s promises that we are all united in Christ.