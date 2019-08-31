One of the better "Can Opener Cuisine" main dishes for supper. Try it next to a buttered green vegetable. This recipe makes about enough for four. 

2 cups potato cubes

1 cup ham cubes

1-2 tablespoons roasted red pepper, chopped

2 cups Alfredo sauce from a jar

1/2 cup herb croutons, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Cube the ham in to one-half inch or less. Good already cubed ham is available.

Cube the potatoes and parbroil, or use some whole potatoes from a can.

Mix the potato and ham cubes with the roasted red peppers and a half cup of sauce. Spread some of the sauce in a casserole dish, then dump in the potato and ham mix. Pour enough of the sauce to dampen the mix well, then top with a sprinkling of the croutons and the optional cheese.

Bake in a 350 degree oven for about 25-30 minutes or until the mix registers at least 165 degrees on your food thermometer.

A good cheesy Mornay sauce will do quite well in place of a jar of Alfredo sauce.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

