One of the better "Can Opener Cuisine" main dishes for supper. Try it next to a buttered green vegetable. This recipe makes about enough for four.
2 cups potato cubes
1 cup ham cubes
1-2 tablespoons roasted red pepper, chopped
2 cups Alfredo sauce from a jar
1/2 cup herb croutons, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Cube the ham in to one-half inch or less. Good already cubed ham is available.
Cube the potatoes and parbroil, or use some whole potatoes from a can.
Mix the potato and ham cubes with the roasted red peppers and a half cup of sauce. Spread some of the sauce in a casserole dish, then dump in the potato and ham mix. Pour enough of the sauce to dampen the mix well, then top with a sprinkling of the croutons and the optional cheese.
Bake in a 350 degree oven for about 25-30 minutes or until the mix registers at least 165 degrees on your food thermometer.
A good cheesy Mornay sauce will do quite well in place of a jar of Alfredo sauce.