<&firstgraph>“Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>These last several weeks have been tough ones. A lot of people are having to make many hard decisions due to the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. It is a very fine line to walk between being cautious and being anxious. Fear and anxiety abound. Stores are empty and businesses are closing their physical buildings. Even some churches have had to do that too. I have been hearing lots of laments from church members and pastors alike as people grieve a loss of a sense of normalcy and having to adjust to a new reality.
<&firstgraph>It is easy to let our fear take over our thoughts and actions. It is tempting to want to turn inward and protect ourselves and our families without thinking of our neighbors. It is tempting to let our fear and anxiety come out sideways at leaders who make decisions we do not like, and this is happening to many church leaders. I have heard stories from colleagues around the country who have been on the receiving end of fear, anger, and anxiety in recent days.
<&firstgraph>As Christians though we are taught to be people of hope instead of people of fear. We are reminded again and again that God walks with us in the midst of all of the hardships of our lives. There are many stories in scripture where God tells people, “do not be afraid.” When I counted I found at least 79 times where the phrase, “do not be afraid” occurs in the Bible. There are several times where this is accompanied by a reminder that God will not leave or forsake people. Perhaps this can be a powerful reminder to all of us in these current times.
<&firstgraph>We as the Body of Christ have been separated physically from each other for the time being, but this does not mean that we are without community. God is still among us during these times and will still continue to breathe life into our souls as we worship. This will still be true even if our worship will have moved to Facebook, YouTube, radio, or other means. God is big enough to handle that and God’s grace is sufficient enough to still work through a computer screen. We can still be the Body of Christ this way too. We can still be in community with each other and check up on each other through the phone or online services like Facetime, Skype, or Zoom. If you have not already I would encourage you to check out those options to keep in touch with people and form communities from a safe distance at your home.
<&firstgraph>These are ever changing times, but we can get through it together. Be wise an keep each other safe. Also do not forget that God is with you and tells you, “do not be afraid.”