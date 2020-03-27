STEELE COUNTY — Steele County Board of Commissioners passed a Resolution declaring Steele County in a state of peacetime emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic event effective March 18, 2020 which required service delivery modifications to protect the staff and community.
These temporary service modifications were put into place on March 19 at 7:30 a.m. and will continue through April 17 at 5 p.m. They will continue to design new ways of delivering services that, in the past, relied on face-to-face contact.
Administration Center
Steele County Administration Center located at 630 Florence Ave in Owatonna is closed to the public. The following offices are located at this center along with the modifications that were put into place. If there is a service required that is not listed, please call the appropriate department for assistance or call the Administration Center at 507-444-7400.
Assessor’s Office (507) 444-7445
• Physical inspection of property for valuation purposes is suspended.
• 2020 (payable 2021) Valuation Notices will be mailed with 2020 Tax Statements in the end of March. Property valuation/classification appeals will be handled by phone and/or email. Property inspections will be scheduled at a future date
• Homestead and other applications can be returned via mail, email or by placing in drop box at the Steele County Administrative Center located along the east side of the building facing Florence Avenue
The following services by phone or email Assessor@CO.STEELE.MN.US :
• Valuation/classification questions and appeals. The first step in the appeals process is to contact the Assessor’s Office
• Requests for homestead applications (also available on-line)
• Questions regarding special programs
Auditor (507) 444-7410
• Delinquent Taxes- Payments can be mailed to the office or placed in the drop box outside. For other payment options please call their office. Taxpayers may want to call their office to verify the amount due.
• Annual licenses – Mail in or call for more information
• Any questions can also be emailed to auditor@co.steele.mn.us
Facilities and Maintenance Department (507) 444-7472
• Vendors are by appointment only. They can be reached by phone or email:Jacob.rysavy@co.steele.mn.us
Geographic Info Systems (507) 444-7489 or gisdept@co.steele.mn.us
• The Steele County GIS department is still providing all services. However, GIS support for all county services that are deemed essential will take priority.
• The printing of small and large formats will be delayed. Electronic maps and pdf documents are the department preferred production methods during this time.
Human Resources Department (507) 444-7401 or (507) 444-7429
• Steele County current Employment Opportunities are available on the County’s website through https://www.co.steele.mn.us
• For general questions or questions pertaining to open position(s); please email human.resources@co.steele.mn.us or call
Planning and Zoning (507) 444-7475
• Building permit applications can be found online under the Land Use and Records / Planning and Zoning Department tab or contact the department to have one sent through the post. Completed applications can be submitted via mail to:
Steele Co. Building Inspection
PO Box 890
Owatonna, MN 55060;
Or emailed to inspections@co.steele.mn.us
Small sized applications and payments can be placed in the drop box located in front of the Steele.
County Admin building.
• Inspections will be done on a case by case bases and arranged by calling (507) 444-7475
• Zoning questions and applicants should call to discuss the process.
• Septic questions should call their office and permit applications can be submitted via email, mail or utilize the drop box.
• Feedlot questions should call their office. In case of emergency manure spills etc., call the State Duty Officer at 1- 800-422-0798
• Pesticide and Manure Application licensing has been suspended at their location. Applicants should contact the MN Department of Agriculture at 651-201-6633.
Recorder/Registrar of Titles (507) 444-7450
• Passport processing is currently suspended
• Recording of real estate documents continues through e-recording, mail and Steele County drop box
• Marriage licenses by mail and ceremonies by appointment outside of the facility
• Vital records -birth/death records — continue to be processed electronically and by mail
• Fingerprinting by appointment only of Steele County residents and facilities
• Digital images of real estate documents, all documents are digitized
Treasurer/Finance (507) 444-7420
• Property Tax Payments – Payments can be mailed to Steele County Treasurer’s Office or dropped off at the Steele County drop box. Tax payments can also be paid online with a credit card (2.5% convenience fee), Visa debit card ($3.95 convenience fee) or an e-check ($1.50 convenience fee up to $10,000 payment)
Veterans Services (507) 444-7460
• They are monitoring the phone, email, and fax communications Monday thru Friday, regular service hours. There is no afterhours monitoring of these lines.
• No in-office appointments. Appointments are being conducted via telephone.
• Intent to File (ITFS) are being submitted electronically to protect the veteran’s claims.
• Transportation to the VA Medical Center is for critical appointments only, verified by their office with the medical center the day before
• No outreach or in-home visits are being conducted.
• Veterans currently enrolled into the VA Health Care can call the (612) 467-1100 for instructions for receiving community-based care in an emergency.
Other Service Information
• The VA Hospital has cancelled all non-critical appointments. For after-hours emergencies, the veteran must call the VA Medical Center directly at (612) 467-1100
• Transportation to the Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC’s) has been suspended indefinitely by the DVA. We will not transport patients to the clinics.
Other Steele County Facilities
Community Correction
• The building is closed to the public until April 17, 2020.
• Payments are being accepted by mail only.
• No group activities or weekly treatment facilitation.
• No in person Cog Skills programming.
• General questions please email; timothy.schammel@co.steele.mn.us. Or call 507-444 7720.
County Attorney (507) 444-7780
• District Court is open, but the Court calendar has been reduced to only “high priority” cases. Court Administration is discouraging any non-essential visits to the courthouse until further notice. Limited attorney and support staff will be in the office at 303 South Cedar Avenue South Cedar during normal business hours. No in-person meetings will occur at this time. Contact with the County Attorney’s Office may be accomplished by phone at 507-444-7780 or Attorney@co.steele.mn.us.
• Crime Victim Services will continue, just without in-person meetings. Any crime victims may contact the office at 507-444-7780 or email teresa.dudley@co.steele.mn.us
Extension Office (507) 444-4685
• Extension is closed to the public
• All Extension office activities are canceled
• All public scheduled meetings are canceled
Four Seasons Centre/Parks and Recreation (507) 451-1093
• Four Seasons Centre is closed to the public
• All Four Seasons Centre activities are canceled
• All scheduled meetings are canceled
• Parks will remain open to the public
Landfill (507) 583-7766
• Open
Public Health (507) 444-7650
• Steele County Public Health will continue to provide essential services. This includes immunizations, TB services, and assurance of essential services for those placed in isolation or quarantine for an infectious disease by the Minnesota Department of Health. Please call to schedule appointments or for more information: 507-444-7650.
• WIC services will be provided by phone. Please call 507-444-7650.
• Essential Home Care Services will continue. Contact your nurse directly or call 507-444-7650 for questions.
• Other services will be provided via phone/video as we are able.
Public Works / Highway Department (507) 444-7670
• Public Works Facility is closed to the public.
• Services will continue to be provided as usual.
• Staff is available by phone at the above phone number or via e-mail at hwy@co.steele.mn.us.
Steele County Courthouse
By order of Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele, effective March 23rd, 2020 at 0730 am, access to the Steele County Courthouse will be restricted. The courthouse is not being closed.
Only essential staff, officers of the courts and people with scheduled court hearings will be allowed into the Steele County Courthouse. This would include employees of Court Administration, Judges and staff, along with employees of the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Attorney’s Office, Steele County Probation (CCA), Steele County Social Services, Public Health, attorneys, public defender and victim advocates.
No other members of the public will be allowed into the courthouse until deemed safe to do so by the order of the Sheriff.
Staff in Court Administration can still assist individuals by phone – calling 507-444-7700 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Steele County Sheriff’s Office (507) 444-3800
• Steele County Sheriff’s Office is allowing limited access to the lobby
• Civil Process and Records will remain open with limited access for mandated services
• Please use the lobby phone to speak with dispatch or an officer/deputy
• All non-mandated services are suspended
Records Division
Office: 507-444-3800
Fax: 507-444-0330
Email: Lecrecords@co.steele.mn.us
Civil Division
Office: 507-444-3808
Fax: 507-444-3894
Email: Scsocivil@co.steele.mn.us
Steele County Detention Center (507) 446-7000 Fax: (507) 446-7050
• Steele County Detention Center will discontinue finger printing until further notice.
• Video Visitation currently is available.
• Necessary vendors are still allowed.
• Records window is closed, but they are available for limited services; contact can be made on the “Red” phone in the lobby.