The Owatonna Foundation is pleased to announce a scholarship opportunity for women. Funded by the late June A. and Melanie Nelson, the scholarship is for women who wish to return to school and further their education in a non-traditional career. There are two $1,500 scholarships available annually. To be eligible, applicant must be a woman, pursuing a non-traditional career, and have an Owatonna mailing address or have worked at an Owatonna business for at least the past two years.
Possible non-traditional career options include aircraft mechanic and service technician; architect; automotive service technician and mechanic; barber; carpenter; carpet, floor, and tile installer and finisher; chef; clergy member; computer programmer; construction; construction/building inspector; drywall installer; ceiling tile installers, and tapers; electrician; engineer; firefighter; heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration technician; machinist; maintenance and repair worker; mason; pilot; police and patrol officer; railroad conductor; sheet metal worker; small engine mechanic; truckdriver; welding, and soldering, and brazing worker.
A strong supporter of Owatonna, and with a passion for women’s education, Nelson stated, “My late mother and I were thrilled to be able to fund this scholarship program that supports two $1500 annual scholarships for women pursuing a non-traditional career path. It is so important to be an advocate for women’s education; supporting them in any way possible to ensure their future success, whether financially, by mentoring, or other support. We know that thru the Foundation’s well-established scholarship program we will be able to help empower women with a better education.”
Scholarship criteria and applications are available on the Foundation’s website at: (http://www.owatonnafoundation.org/apply-for-a-scholarship/) or from Foundation Scholarship Coordinator, Jill Holmes. Please note that the scholarship criteria for the Nelson Scholarship have changed and previous recipients may now apply for a second time. Please contact Jill Holmes at 455-3059 with any questions. The deadline for applications is Oct. 25, 2020. Please note that due to the COVID 19 pandemic applications are only available online at this time.