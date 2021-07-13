Did you miss us? The West Hills Socials Commons is open again to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business in our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for 2021 year; however, our 2020 members will receive a $16 discount off their 2021 membership with a remaining balance amount of only $24. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
St. Paul Saints baseball game
Join others from Adult Leisure Pursuits on Sunday, July 18 as we take a trip to CHS Field, home of the St. Paul Saints, to watch them take on the Columbus Clippers. Take advantage of this great opportunity to watch outdoor baseball and take a stroll through the beautiful CHS Field concourse. Bring a friend, grandchild, or the whole family. Children under the age of 18 pay the members price. Cost is $32 members or $47 for non-members. Registration deadline is July 9. Departure from SeniorPlace will be at 12:15 p.m. and the first pitch will be at 2:05 p.m.
Strength training (free with membership)
Try our free strength training class in the Social Commons West on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays, from 9-10 a.m. No registration is required. This program will teach you how to get a full-body workout from either a standing or a sitting position. Weights and resistance bands are available for use if you are looking for a challenge. You will go through stretching to increase flexibility, mobility and balance.
Table tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club (Free with membership)
Played on Friday, June 25, 2021. There were 13 players, 4 tables with 6 rounds each. First place went to Betty Mikeworth with 3,480 points. Second Place went to Roger Milbrath with 3,130 points. Third Place went to Shirlly Malecha with 2,600 points. Fourth Place went to Lowell Larson with 2,440 points. Fifth place went to Mernie Malecha with 2,160 points. Sixth place went to Fran Kubista with 1,970 points Betty Mikeworth made a 10 spade bid 2 times. Roger Milbrath made a 10 no Trump Bid.
Owatonna Senior Bowling Highlights
Friday, July 2
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Chuck Newgard
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Mike Dettmer 214 (+17)
Game 2: Mike Dettmer 267 (+71)
Game 3: Judy Drevlow 198 (+38)
Series High: Mike Dettmer 696 (+105)
Split Conversions: Marty Speikers (2-5-7-8); Reuben Ebeling & Mike Dettmer (each 3-10)
Monday, July 5
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Reuben Ebeling 181 (+31); Rod Fletcher 223 (+27)
Game 2: Judy Drevlow 189 (+31)
Game 3: Dennis Branstad 220 (+49); Sharon Hassing 185 (+48);
Myland Vroman 204 (+34); Jerry Drevlow 232 (+27)
Series High: (Tie); Myland Vroman 564 (+54); Sharon Hassing 465 (+54)
Split Conversions: Bill Nelson (6-7-10); Chuck Newgard (4-7-9); Marty Speikers (2-7); Willie Peterson (3-10 twice); Reuben Ebeling (3-10)
Billiards (Free/ with Membership)
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m . You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome and the players would be happy to teach you the game if you are a beginner. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room. All participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members. Pay per card.