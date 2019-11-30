I was taught that a potluck supper meant that you brought your best dish to please all. It needn’t be different in name or basic ingredients, just a different way to achieve your best. This recipe makes for four, but can be multiplied for more.
8 ounces pasta (shells preferred), cooked and drained. Save 1 cup of the cooking water.
1/2 pound sausage, cooked and crumbles. Save 2 tablespoons of the rendered fat.
1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
1 can tomatoes, petite cut, drained
1/4 cup caramelized onions
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons flour
Make a light sauce with the fat, flour, salt and pepper and cup of pasta water.
Add all of the ingredients except the onions in to a lightly buttered casserole dish. Spread the mix evenly and top with the caramelized onions.
Bake in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 25-30 minutes, or until good and hot (165 degrees or more). Let it rest 8 or 9 minutes before serving.