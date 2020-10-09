County Road 173 from 58th Street SE to County Highway 6 (Austin Road) in Aurora Township will be closed for construction starting Monday, Oct. 12. Crews will be stabilizing the shore of Turtle Creek which has been eroding the road’s embankment and shoulder. Construction is expected to last about a week. All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction