The COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program officially launched today, making $100 million available to help prevent eviction, prevent homelessness, and maintain housing stability for eligible renters and homeowners. The program is designed to cover expenses such as rent, mortgage, utilities or other housing-related expenses that were incurred after March 1, 2020 and are past due. It is funded through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was authorized by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“A lot of people across the state have been struggling to pay for their housing since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” says Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Leimaile Ho. “Thanks to Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, we can help keep renters and homeowners in their homes and support Minnesota’s landlords and mortgage holders at the same time.”
Minnesota Housing has selected 44 local administrators across the state to administer the funding program. The local administrators will review applications from individuals and families requesting assistance, verify eligibility, and process payments for eligible expenses on behalf of households.
Minnesotans interested in applying and learning more about the program can begin the application process by calling Greater Twin Cities United Way’s 211 Resource Helpline (Toll Free at 1-800-543-7709 or local at 651-291-0211), visiting 211unitedway.org online, or texting “MNRENT” or “MNHOME” to 898-211.) The 211 helpline has dedicated multilingual staff available to answer questions about the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We’re pleased to partner with Minnesota Housing to provide Minnesotans one easy place to access referrals to housing needs during such a critical time,” said John Wilgers, President and CEO of Greater Twin Cities United Way. “Our 211 Resource Helpline has a long history of supporting over 200,000 people per year, with housing as the number one need.”