It’s a year-round favorite with the growers working under acres of greenhouses 365 days a year; the best – the TOMATO!
There are hundreds of way to prepare, incorporate and serve this summertime globe. With summer grilling, the tomato is a happy companion to steaks and chops, always a natural with stews and soups, and always salads. And on and on it goes.
Here’s how I do ‘em for a ketchup or plethora of sauced dishes.
Wash and trim the tomato and slice it about 1/4th-inch thick. Place the slices on a couple of paper towels, sprinkle lightly with salt and top with another paper towel. Allow the slices to wick away excess moisture for 20-25 minutes. The result is less juicy, but firmer and with a bit more concentrated flavor.
Tomatoes are versatile – from raw fresh to boiled, stews or grilled, etc. There is the infamous “fried green tomato” to the proliferation of the heirloom varieties. And always with any tomato sauce. I won’t do it with the common bottled ketchup, rather I do it this way as a ketchup or tomato sauce:
1 cup Roma tomatoes, peeled, cored, seeded; chopped
1/4 cup onion, chopped
1-2 cloves garlic, smashed
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
Pepper to taste
Toss it all together and puree. Pour into a saucepan and bring to a simmer and simmer for a few minutes. Cool and refrigerate. Add tomato juice or vegetable oil to thin.
And, yes, canned tomatoes are quite useable for sauces, soup, stew, etc.