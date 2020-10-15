It’s a year-round favorite with the growers working under acres of greenhouses 365 days a year; the best – the TOMATO!

There are hundreds of way to prepare, incorporate and serve this summertime globe. With summer grilling, the tomato is a happy companion to steaks and chops, always a natural with stews and soups, and always salads. And on and on it goes.

Here’s how I do ‘em for a ketchup or plethora of sauced dishes.

Wash and trim the tomato and slice it about 1/4th-inch thick. Place the slices on a couple of paper towels, sprinkle lightly with salt and top with another paper towel. Allow the slices to wick away excess moisture for 20-25 minutes. The result is less juicy, but firmer and with a bit more concentrated flavor.

Tomatoes are versatile – from raw fresh to boiled, stews or grilled, etc. There is the infamous “fried green tomato” to the proliferation of the heirloom varieties. And always with any tomato sauce. I won’t do it with the common bottled ketchup, rather I do it this way as a ketchup or tomato sauce:

1 cup Roma tomatoes, peeled, cored, seeded; chopped

1/4 cup onion, chopped

1-2 cloves garlic, smashed

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

Pepper to taste

Toss it all together and puree. Pour into a saucepan and bring to a simmer and simmer for a few minutes. Cool and refrigerate. Add tomato juice or vegetable oil to thin.

And, yes, canned tomatoes are quite useable for sauces, soup, stew, etc.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

