The Steele County Historical Society presents on the history of drones and their uses, as well as hold a jazz concert, on Thursday at the Steele County History Center, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna.
First, from 2 to 4 p.m., SCHS will hold Jazz Jam on the Patio, a free jazz concert featuring H30 Jazz Trio from Winona, who have worked with area professionals like Minnesota Music Hall of Fame's Les Field and Rochester Jazz Fest. Beverages will be available for purchase, and attendees are requested to bring a lawn chair.
Then, from 6 to 7 p.m., SCHS will present on the history of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles and their uses. Justin Bucholz, a U.S. Army mission trainer, will highlight the transition of drones from military to law enforcement use. This event is free to members, $5 for non-members. The exhibit hall will be open before and after the presentation until 8 p.m.
Call 507-451-1420 with any questions regarding these events.