OWATONNA — Construction on Oak and Cedar Avenues (County Highway 45) is scheduled to resume Friday. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction in several locations from 18th Street to Rose Street. Motorists should expect delays.
The work is part of a two-year construction project that is expected to be completed by August 2020.
Oak Avenue will be reconfigured from four lanes of traffic to three lanes of traffic with one lane in each direction and a left turn lane in the center. The signal at Main Street will be upgraded with a new vehicle detection system and modified for the new lane configurations.
The traffic signal at the HyVee entrance will be upgraded to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, including installing audio pedestrian prompts. The signals at the intersections of Vine Street and McKinley Street will be removed. Pedestrian sidewalk ramps at those intersections will then be reconstructed to meet ADA standards.
A pedestrian signal system will be installed at the intersection of Oak Avenue and School Street.
During the 2019 construction season, the project completed concrete pavement repairs.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction.