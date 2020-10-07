Seven recipients from St. Joseph and Sacred Heart Parishes of Owatonna, Christ the King Parish of Medford, and Holy Trinity Parish of Litomysl received the this year.
This award, sponsored by the Serra Club of Owatonna Area, has been presented to Catholic youths over the past fifteen years. The recipients are nominated by their teachers based on core Christian values of service, intelligence, sociability, trustworthiness, commitment, purposeful, compassion, inquisitiveness, and leadership. They each received a certificate from the Serra Club, a youth catechism, and a rosary made by "rosaries by Peter".
The 2020 Great Promise Award recipients are Tyler Anderson and Kaitlyn Dobberstein of Holy Trinity Parish; Jose Flores of Christ the King Parish; Mason Klecker, Noelle Kubicek, and Emma Meiners of Sacred Heart Parish; and Amelia Baldwin of St. Joseph Parish.
