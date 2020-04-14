<&firstgraph>OWATONNA — Climate by Design International (CDI) is pleased to announce that John Clemons has joined their team as Supply Chain Manager.
<&firstgraph>John, a Waseca resident, comes to CDI with over 30 years of experience in various disciplines of supply chain management, including the printing and automotive service industry. John’s most recent experience was as a Commodity Manager where he managed and directed supply chain and procurement activities.
<&firstgraph>Speaking on his new position, Mr. Clemons commented, “I am excited to join a great team at CDI where everyone is pulling in the direction of the vision of CDI. With their support, I look forward to building upon the foundation of CDI’s current supply chain processes.”
<&firstgraph>“I’m pleased to have John leading our supply chain team. With his extensive experience I look forward to the improvements he will make that allow us to create more value for our customers. Beyond that, John exemplifies CDI’s values of integrity, customer focus and servant leadership that make him a perfect fit, ” stated Brian Kopas, VP of Manufacturing.
<&firstgraph>Clemons has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Human Relations and Economics from Mankato State University, Mankato.