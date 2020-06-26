The memories of my friendship with Joe Shea are still vivid in my mind. He was one-of-a-kind and a classy guy. We would have regular lunches together at the Country Club to “solve any problems in Owatonna that needed solving.”
He was proud of Owatonna and the business he brought here. That business was Shea Distributing, which began in 1952 and continued for over 40 years. His two suppliers were Pabst Blue Ribbon and Royal Bohemian, which was brewed in Duluth.
Oct. 11, 1952 was the day that Joe got his wholesale beer license and federal basic permit.
Obtaining that permit signified the start of one of the most productive and successful beer distributorships in Minnesota.
The history
Joe and Doris Shea came to Owatonna in 1946 after he bought a liquor store from Carl Schmidt.
I remember Joe telling me, “The store was located at 111 North Cedar. I never was totally happy running a liquor store and one day, Arnold Weyant, a Pabst distributor called on me and said he wanted out of the business. I figured this was my chance to make a change, so I bought the distributorship after selling the liquor store to Vic Tubert. I assumed the area of Mower and Steele counties.
Joe’s first warehouse was on Front Street behind Kading’s gas station. That was from 1952 to 1955. Joe then moved his operation to 104 W. North Street where he remained until 1971. That was when the Shea operation moved to Hwy. 14 west.
In 1962, the Shea operation, Shea Distributing opened a warehouse in Rochester. In 40 years, Shea added distributorships in Rice, Waseca, Freeborn and Olmsted counties. Pabst was Joe’s major brand of distribution but he also distributed G. Heileman products for 25 years which included Special Export, Kingsbury, Old Style and Blatz. They took on many of the imports and handled Landmark and Pig’s Eye which were Minnesota Brewery products.
A dwindling number
When one distributes a product, a driver is needed. Joe’s first driver was George “Frenchy” Perrault. Frenchy was a cook at the Hotel Owatonna before he started working for Joe. Joe said, “I started with one truck and the highest number we had in the fleet was 17. I remember seeingHans Ulrich and Rudy Mollenhauer servicing stores around town. They were long-time drivers for Shea.
Shea Distributing averaged 12 to 15 employees over the years. Several members of Joe’s family became involved. Tim, Tom and Sara all worked in the business. Joe retired from active day-today participation in the early ‘90s.
When Joe started his business there were close to 200 beer distributors in the state. On his 40th anniversary date there were about 60 because of a lot of consolidation of brands. Back then, practically every county had a distributor of major brands. Here in Steele County, Ole Borsheim was the Hamm’s distributor, John Nelson distributed Grain Belt, Clarence Olson was the Budweiser and Gluick’s distributor and Jack Beers handled Schmidt.
Joe was active on the state scene as well. He served for six years on the board of directors for the Minnesota Beer Wholesalers and served as president in 1966. Son Tim served as a director for four years and was president in 1986. When Tom was involved in the business, he was a national director of a state area in 1987 and 1988.
A personal pride
At one of our lunches together, Joe expressed personal pride of his beer business and how things went over 40 years. “The beer business has been good to me. Doris and I took two trips abroad which included visits to breweries in Ireland, England, Scotland and China. When I started there were lots of regulations. The taverns policed their own places and no one feared DWI arrests back then.”
In 1990, the decision was made to close the Owatonna warehouse and conduct the entire operation out of Rochester. “We were paying double on a lot of things by having two warehouses.
It was the right decision”, Joe said. Tim Shea ran the warehouse in Rochester for a time and then merged with another distributor in Austin.
Those of us who knew Joe Shea couldn’t help but think of his beloved game of golf. He began what he called the “Shea Golf Day” at the Owatonna Country Club. Business associates and friends of the Sheas were treated royally with golf, prizes, and good food and, of course, the congenial hosts were Joe and Doris Shea. Year’s later, in recognition of Joe’s support of the Country Club, the annual member-guest tournament was re-named the Shea Invitational.
Kozelka assumes managership of Elks
Laurie Kozelka has been named the new manager of the Elks Club in Owatonna. Laurie comes with a vast restaurant serving experience and after years with an in-home business and working for the public schools, she has the patience, understanding, energy and vision to help take the largest Lodge in the state to ever greater heights. Laurie has set her sights on customer service.
The Elks Club has re-opened for indoor dining. You will find new carpet in the bar area. Social distancing will be observed and reservations are requested. Bingo resumes on July 9. Elizabeth Kasper is returning as gambling manager.
School district retirees
Here is a listing of those who have retired from the Owatonna Public School district. Most retired at the end of the school year, but a few retired mid-year in 2019.
Mid-year retirements: Dean Dauffenbach, Custodian, Vicki Gustafson, Wilson media center, Debra Karaus, Adult/Family Enrichment, Sandy Standke, Special Services Secretary, Linda Klecker, Community Ed Secretary
June retirements: Vicki Berdan, OHS Guidance Counselor, Barb Bergwall, OHS Assistant Principal Secretary, Jean Borgman, ESCE Teacher, Martha Lutz, Middle School Special Ed, Robin McNamee, Wilson Special Ed, Wendy Stephanie, OHS Special Ed, Diane VonRuden, Middle School Special Ed, Theresa Wagoner, Middle School 6th Grade Teacher, Laurie Wolhart, McKinley ELL Teacher.
Remembering a lady of music
Norrine Jensen of Ellendale passed away on June 15. I always nicknamed Norrine as a Steele County Lady of Music. I’ll remember her musical talents and how she shared them with all of us.
Norrine performed at the fair with the Owatonna Jazz Band and often sat in with Armond Rezac’s band. She shared her talents at her church, First Lutheran in Ellendale, playing and singing at funerals, weddings and other church events. She had a beautiful singing voice and taught music for nearly 30 years. she sang with the Roger Tenney Chorale and with Norma B & Comnpany. She participated in musical theater in both Albert Lea and Owatonna. Norrine faithfully called me with news of Beaver Lake in Ellendale. She and husband Ed kept a close watch in that they were shoreline neighbors to the lake. She kept track of the “ice in and ice out” at the lake and called me with the dates each year. What a talent! What a lovely and fun lady to know.
