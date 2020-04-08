OWATONNA — Crews will close County Highway 23 (West Frontage Road) between Hoffman Drive and 26th Street starting April 13 to repair a culvert just north of the Perkins restaurant. The work is expected to last about a week.
The road will be closed to thru traffic, but will remain open from the south end to local businesses. A detour will be posted using West Frontage Road, 24th Avenue, and 26th Street.
All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction