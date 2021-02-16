West Hills Social Commons is now open. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Events for Monday, Feb. 22 include weight training at 9 a.m., Bunco at 11 a.m. and Book Club at 1 p.m.
Events for Wednesday, Feb. 24 include weight training at 9 a.m., puzzle and book drop off at 11:30 a.m., and cover the number dice game at 1:30 p.m.
Events for Friday, Feb. 26 include weight training at 9 a.m., stuck in the mud dice game at 11 a.m. and Bingo at 1:30 p.m. Let us know if you have any questions.
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through the end of March 2021. AARP classes can be taken online at https://www.aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
AARP Tax assistance
AARP will not be holding in-person Taxes this year. For more information on other ways AARP can help you with your taxes, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or by calling 507-218-2065
Bowling Scores for Dawnlight Senior Bowling
Highlights for Monday, Feb. 8
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Jim Harlicker
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Judy Drevlow 224 (+62); Chuck Newgard 199 (+38)
Game 2: Rod Fletcher 236 (+44); Jim Harlicker 185 (+41);
Judy Drevlow 188 (+26)
Game 3: Sharon Hassing 166 (+25)
Series High Over Average: Judy Drevlow 575 (+89)
Split Conversions: Marty Speikers (9-10); Judy Drevlow (3-10)
Highlights for Friday, Feb. 12
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Judy Drevlow
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Marty Speikers 224 (+44); Judy Drevlow 188 (+26);
Judy A. Johnson 179 (+25)
Game 2: Marty Speikers 207 (+27)
Game 3: Paula Burshem 264 (+72); Marty Speikers 221 (+41)
Series High Over Average: Marty Speikers 652 (+112)
Join us on Mondays and/or Fridays at 9 a.m. for bowling fun!