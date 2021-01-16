TODD HALE: Trinity Lutheran takes on Beds for Kids

The very successful ‘Beds for Kids’, which serves families in need in both Steele and Waseca counties since 2010, is now a ministry of Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. About a year ago, the Beds for Kids board of directors approached Trinity asking about establishing a significant partnership in order to create sustainability for years to come. The Beds for Kids leadership had given years of service and thousands of hours of work to this mission, which was founded by Jim Packard of Owatonna. Jim had a job that required him to go into homes to do service work. He discovered children sleeping on floors or sharing beds with their parents. Packard said, “Fueled by the injustice that my kids had warm beds while many others did not, I pitched the idea to my men’s Bible study. One of Jim’s friends said, “Let’s stop talking and start building. Even if only one kid gets a bed, then it was worth it.” So, they began by making four beds.
In 2010, Beds for Kids was formed as a 501c3 nonprofit organization. The mission is simple: “to provide complete beds to children who need them.”
In recent years, Beds for Kids delivered an average of 150-200 beds per year. Beds are delivered, assembled and each child is given a complete set of bedding. Currently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, deliveries have slowed and beds are only being delivered as far as the door. Once the pandemic subsides, Trinity will ramp deliveries back up and return to assembling the children’s beds when they are delivered. The plan is to make deliveries twice a week, on Saturdays and on a week night. Deliveries are hoped to begin again in mid-February.
Volunteers needed
Trinity Pastor Todd Buegler said, “We still want volunteers from all sorts of community groups, churches and businesses to be a part of this important work. This will provide so many great opportunities for people in the Trinity community to connect with, and serve people in need.”
Information about volunteering in the Beds for Kids program will be available on the website in February. Further questions can be directed to Elizabeth Malo at the church, 451-4520.
OHS grad’s daughter named Minnesota State women’s golf coach
Bailey Gerdes, daughter of OHS grad Jodi Carlson Conrath and granddaughter of the late Bill (Wimpy) and Marge Carlson, has been named Minnesota State women’s golf coach. Kevin Buisman, Minnesota State director of athletics said, “We are excited to bring Bailey on to lead the Maverick women’s golf program. We have a history of success in the sport and I am confident she can help to maintain that legacy. As a former student-athlete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Coach Gerdes understands what it takes to compete at this level, and I am confident her passion and love of the game will help us attract top caliber student-athletes.” Bailey remembers Owatonna when she visited her grandparents and the family still returns for a dinner of Grace’s Mexican Food. She played golf in high school and at St. Cloud State where she graduated in 2012. She is married to OHS grad Mark Conrath.
Corrections from last week’s hockey story
There are some corrections from my story last week on the first OHS boy’s hockey team. I misnamed the Killen boy who was an outstanding goalie thanks to a correction from my son, Tim. The goaltender mentioned was actually Steve Killen (not John) who was a backup to John Meschke. Tom Freeburg, a member of that first-year team corrected me on a couple of things. I misspelled the name of Tom McClocklin (not McGlocklin). Another player was Jon Olson (not John). The first-shutout by that team was against John Marshall (not Mayo stated).
Owatonna Foundation reaches a million dollars in donations
In a tough year, thanks to many generous Owatonnans and businesses, the Owatonna Foundation reached an amazing million dollars in donated funds in 2020. Laura Resler, Foundation executive director, said, “In January we had an anonymous donation of $500,000 which gave us a huge head start to our 2020 fundraising campaign. That donation, along with the incredible generosity of our community, has helped us to raise $1,057,763.00 this past year. All of us at the Owatonna Foundation thank everyone for your support. It is our hope and prayer that everyone will have a safe and healthy 2021.”
This past year
Here is a rundown of what the Foundation awarded in 2020. In March, in response to the onset of the pandemic, Foundation Trustees authorized $20,000 in humanitarian aid which was distributed to Community Pathways and SEMCAC. Other grants included: Owatonna Fire Department, $12,500 for PPE storage; Steele County Master Gardeners, $8,700 for a storage shed and tiller; Hospitality House, $18,751 for new windows and door; City of Owatonna, $25,500 towards restoration of the Central Park Fountain and an additional drinking fountain; Owatonna Arts Center, $5,000 toward floor repairs; Let’s Smile, $25,000 towards purchase of a “Molar Roller” van for dental visits to schools and other sites; We All Play project, $33,208 towards playground equipment; Steele County Free Clinic, $15,248 towards pediatric dental equipment.
The Owatonna Foundation current fundraising goal is to raise $3 million in three years (3 in 3 by 2023) so that the Foundation assets would reach $10 million which will annually provide almost $500,000 for funding grants.
The Owatonna Foundation also annually awards $30,000 for vocational and technical scholarships for both traditional and non-traditional students. For more information about the Foundation, visit the website at www.owatonnafoundation.org or call455-2995.
Chamber of Commerce annual dinner
Due to the pandemic, the Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner will be virtually held this year. New board members to be sworn in are Doug Meier (Christian Brothers), Brian Deml (Deml Heating and Air) and Tom Peterson (Climate by Design Int’l). Outgoing board members include John Champa (Cybex), Andy Cowell (Profinium), Stacy Wilson (Olde Town Bagels) and Brandon Wayne (Ameriprise Financial-Dufresne, Wayne and Associates).
Another COVID casualty
Bill Lawrence has shared with me that this year’s Chili Cookoff benefitting the Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund has been cancelled for this year. The scholarship fund is planning to award five scholarships of $1,500/student this year. Applications can be obtained at the high school’s counseling office. Contributions can be made to the Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund, Box 862, Owatonna, MN 55060.
Century Farm apps now available
Applications for recognition of 2021 Century Farms in Steele County are now available at the Steele County Free Fair office. Century Farms will be recognized during the Livestock Hall of Fame program on August 17. Farms that qualify for Century Farm recognition are those that are at least 100 years old in 2021 according to abstract of title, land patent, original deed, county land records, court file in registration proceedings or other authentic land records. The family must have owned the farm for 100 years or more. Ownership must be continuous. You may also obtain application forms at MNstatefair.org. Deadline for applications is March 1, 2021.
Joke of the week
From a serviceman’s Mom: “It was a very emotional time for me…my youngest son was about to leave for basic training. I took the day off so we could spend his last day as a civilian together. My son likes to pass himself as a tough guy, but as we climbed into the car, he blurted out in a halting, sad voice, ‘I’m going to miss you.’ Well, I just about lost it. The tears flowed from my eyes as I turned to say how much I was going to miss him too! That’s when I saw he was addressing a can of Pepsi he’d just opened!”