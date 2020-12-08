West Hills Social Commons Closure
West Hills Social Commons and Adult Leisure Pursuits Programming is cancelled until at least Jan. 3 in accordance with the governor’s recommendations. We are offering virtual programming for those who may be interested. To get more information about these programs, call Dani at 507-774-7110 or email her at Danielle.bakken@ci.owatonna.mn.us.
At this time, 2021 memberships will not be processed. We will start processing the memberships when our building is able to open again. Please watch the newsletter for more information on any discount that may be given due to the closure of our facility.
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through the end of 2020. Please check back for 2021 dates. AARP classes can be taken online at www.aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
Semcac Senior Dinning
Dining at West Hills Social Commons is still on hold, but patrons are more than welcome to come to Social commons to pick up their meals to go. Call Semcac to make reservations or with questions.
Semcac is also looking for volunteer drivers to help deliver Meals on Wheels during the week.Call 507-455-3195 for more information.
Bowling Scores
Please note that Dawnlight Bowling is now suspended for one month due to COVID-19 virus restrictions.
We will print a notification when bowling is allowed to resume.