Local farmer Paul Knutson recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to the 761 Foundation.
The 761 Foundation was established in 1993 to support students and staff with opportunities and programs not usually funded with tax dollars. Since then, the 761 Foundation has awarded more than $2 million in mini grants and nearly $1.5 million in scholarship fund to graduates of Owatonna High School, as well as graduates from Steele County planning to study agribusiness.
The Foundation is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization that provides a way for individuals, community groups and businesses to make contributions. It is a separate legal entity from the Owatonna Public Schools. All donations to the Foundation are tax deductible.
Knutson serves on the 761 Board of Trustees.
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers know the needs of their communities best, so the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.
The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Each year, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the nonprofit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Each donation shines a light on the organizations that are making a positive difference in rural communities across the country. Bayer Fund is proud to partner with farmers to give back in rural America.”
America’s Farmers, sponsored by Bayer Fund, is focused on strengthening rural America through three community outreach programs that partner with farmers to make an impact in communities where farmers live and work. The programs have given more than $57 million to rural America since 2010.