West Hills Social Commons is now open. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Our programs for Monday, April 12 include sewing at 8:30 a.m., weight training at 9 a.m., and Bunco at 1:30 p.m.
Our programs for Wednesday, April 14 include weight training at 9 a.m. and horse racing at 1:30 p.m.
Our programs for Friday, April 16 include weight training at 9 a.m., Yahtzee at 11 a.m., and Bingo at 1:30 p.m.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers, Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at 1 p.m. on the third Monday of every month at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly books. The reading schedule is as follow:
• “Moveable Feast” by Ernest Hemingway April 19.
• “Tamarack County” by William Kent Krueger May 15.
• “The Icecutter’s Daughter” by Tracie Peterson June 21.
• “The Secret of Pembooke Park” By Julia Klassen July 19.
• “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate Aug. 16.
• “This Tender Land” by Will Kent Krueger Sept. 20.
• “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens Oct. 18.
• “The Winter Sister” by Megan Collins Nov. 15.
• “Skipping Christmas” by John Grisham Dec. 20
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through Sept. 1, 2021. AARP classes can be taken online at https://www.aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
AARP Tax assistance
AARP will not be holding in-person Taxes this year. For more information on other ways AARP can help you with your taxes please visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or by calling 507-218-2065
Steele County Free Fair Senior Volunteer of the year
Nomination Forms are now available for the 2021 Steele County Citizen Volunteer of the year. The award is sponsored by the Steele County Exchange Club in Cooperation with the Steele County Free Fair. The award recognizes outstanding male and female senior citizens who have contributed time and talent to benefit their community. A Steele County male and female senior citizen aged 70 and over will be selected and honored on Senior day (Aug. 19) at the Steele County Free Fair. Nomination forms are available at West Hills Social Commons, The Steele County Free Fair Office, Steele county Free Fair Website and the City of Owatonna Website. Deadline for nominations is May 1.
Dawnlight Senior Bowling Highlights
Monday, March 29
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Judy Johnson
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Judy Johnson 169 (+36); Dennis Branstad 205 (+29)
Game 2: Marty Speikers 235 (+54); Judy Johnson 171 (+38);
Myland Vroman 200 (+35); Willie Peterson 182 (+29)
Game 3: Jerry Drevlow 278 (+77); Marty Speikers 247 (+66);
Myland Vroman 227 (+62); Reuben Ebeling 193 (+42);
Sharon Hassing 175 (+37)
Series High Over Average: Marty Speikers 673 (+130)
Split Conversions: Jerry Drevlow 2-10 & 4-9; Arlene Gleason 5-10;
Judy Johnson 2-7; Marty Speikers 4-5-7; Denny Johnson 2-5-7;
Sharon Hassing, Dave Linders & Chuck Newgard (each) 3-10
Friday, April 2
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Marty Speikers
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Mike Dettmer 213 (+21)
Game 2: Marty Speikers 233 (+53); Willie Peterson 195 (+38);
Judy Drevlow 197 (+37)
Game 3: Chuck Newgard 193 (+34); Mike Dettmer 224 (+32);
Judy Drevlow 188 (+28)
Series High Over Average: Judy Drevlow 533 (+53)
Split Conversions: Rod Fletcher 4-6-7-9-10 (WOW!);
Delores Boyer 5-8-10 & 3-10; Reuben Ebeling 9-10 & 3-10;
Judy Drevlow & Mike Dettmer (each) 5-7
Lots of great bowling! Join us for fun and exercise!