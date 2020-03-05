OWATONNA — The Steele County Historical Society is pleased to announce the musical group Romantica will be appearing in concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at the History Center, 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna.
Romantica is an American band from the Twin Cities, mixing together elements of folk, rock, and Americana to create a rich and unique sound which patrons will enjoy in this return engagement.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., the concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Steele County History Center, on line at www.schsmn.org, or at Kottke Jewelry. A cash bar will be available throughout the evening. This event is sponsored by TPS Insurance.