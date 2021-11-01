The Exchange Club of Owatonna will host the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, November 18 at 7:30 a.m. at the Owatonna Country Club with Judge Ross Leuning as the featured speaker. Full buffet breakfast will be served beginning at 7:30 a.m. Program will begin by 8 a.m. and will be concluded close to 9 a.m. This event is open to the public and the public is welcome to attend. Ticket costs are $15 per person and are available at Owatonna InstyPrints and Kottke’s Jewelers both in downtown Owatonna and the City Administration Building at West Hills. The deadline to purchase tickets will be Thursday, November 11. (City Administration is not open on November 11.)
Prayer Breakfasts or One Nation Under God breakfasts are generally held the Thursday before Thanksgiving for the express purpose of heightening the awareness of our rich religious heritage. November, observed nationally as One Nation Under God Month, is a special time of year when Exchangites join together with other community leaders to increase public appreciation of the important roles religious faith and freedom have played in our nation’s history. This program not only aims to increase appreciation of our rich religious heritage, but also seeks to remind Americans that we must always trust in a higher power for guidance, protection and strength. The famous words of the program’s title are, of course, taken from the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
Judge Leuning started his military career at age 18 as a Private in the Army National Guard, serving from February 1979 until February 1985. He was commissioned as an ensign in the Navy in April 1986 and served on active duty as criminal defense counsel at courts-martial; as counsel for sailors and marines appealing their disability rating to the Regional Physical Evaluation Board; and later as senior trial counsel, supervising junior prosecutors and trying courts-martial.
He next served as an assistant professor in Leadership and Law department in the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, until he left active duty in July 1991. He immediately joined the Naval Reserves and served as appellate government counsel; as Force Judge Advocate for Commander, Naval Forces Japan; legal counsel to BUPERS in Washington, D.C., and Navy Personnel Command in Millington, TN; and later was assigned to Navy and Marine Corps Trial Judiciary, serving as a General Court-Martial Military Judge for four years from 2006 through July 2010.
In July 2010 he volunteered for recall to active duty to Base Command Group Al Asad, Iraq, as the Command Judge Advocate, serving until August 2011. Upon returning from deployment he returned to the Reserves, first as appellate defense counsel, and later as appellate government counsel. His last assignment before mandatory retirement was as special independent Preliminary Hearing Officer to address public concerns over sexual assaults in the military. He officially retired 1 January 2018 after 37 years and 8 months of service. His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, two Meritorious Service Medals, the Navy Commendation Medal, two Navy Achievement Medals and the Iraq Campaign Medal.
Judge Leuning’s civilian legal career began upon his departure from active duty in July 1991. In August 1991 he joined the law firm of Walbran, Walbran and Furness of Owatonna, Minnesota, where he focused on civil and criminal litigation. He was a partner there until July 2007 when he accepted a position as senior criminal prosecutor for Olmsted County, Minnesota, handling serious felonies including murder, rape, serious assaults, complex thefts, and police misconduct. On 2 May 2011 he was appointed District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District and was Governor Mark Dayton’s first judicial appointment. He is chambered in Albert Lea, Minnesota.
In the fall of 2017, he was tasked with spearheading the creation of a districtwide veterans treatment court for the 11-county Third Judicial District. The Third District Veterans Treatment Court began court sessions in March 2019. The Veterans Treatment Court currently holds session twice monthly in Steele County for the six western counties of the District and in Fillmore County for the five eastern counties of the District. Judge Leuning presides over the western county cases.
For questions or tickets, please call Sharon Klein 507-363-0143 prior to November 11.