West Hills Social Commons is now open. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Our programs for Monday, April 5 include sewing at 8:30 a.m., weight training at 9 a.m., SeniorPlace Inc. meeting at 11:30 a.m., and Bunco at 1:30 p.m.
Our programs for Wednesday, April 7 include weight training at 9 a.m. and Stuck in the Mud at 1:30 p.m.
Our programs for Friday, April 9 include weight training at 9 a.m., Pokeno at 11 a.m., and Bingo at 1:30 p.m.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers, Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at 1 p.m. on the third Monday of every month at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly books. The reading schedule is as follow:
• “Moveable Feast” by Ernest Hemingway April 19.
• “Tamarack County” by William Kent Krueger May 15.
• “The Icecutter’s Daughter” by Tracie Peterson June 21.
• “The Secret of Pembooke Park” By Julia Klassen July 19.
• “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate Aug. 16.
• “This Tender Land” by Will Kent Krueger Sept. 20.
• “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens Oct. 18.
• “The Winter Sister” by Megan Collins Nov. 15.
• “Skipping Christmas” by John Grisham Dec. 20
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through Sept. 1, 2021. AARP classes can be taken online at aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
AARP Tax assistance
AARP will not be holding in-person Taxes this year. For more information on other ways AARP can help you with your taxes, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or by calling 507-218-2065
Steele County Free Fair Senior Volunteer of the year
Nomination Forms are now available for the 2021 Steele County Citizen Volunteer of the year. The award is sponsored by the Steele County Exchange Club in Cooperation with the Steele County Free Fair and recognizes outstanding male and female senior citizens who have contributed time and talent to benefit their community. A Steele County male and female senior citizen aged 70 and over will be selected and honored on Senior Day (Aug. 19) at the Steele County Free Fair. Nomination forms are available at West Hills Social Commons, The Steele County Free Fair Office, Steele County Free Fair and the City of Owatonna websites. Deadline for nominations is May 1.
Dawnlight Senior Bowling Highlights
Monday, March 22
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Jerry Drevlow
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Jerry Drevlow 247 (+46);
Marty Speikers 226 (+45); Dave Linders 170 (+36);
Reuben Ebeling 177 (+27); Dennis Branstad 200 (+25)
Game 2: Chuck Newgard 214 (+55); Willie Peterson 186 (+35)
Game 3: Reuben Ebeling 192 (+42); Myland Vroman 194 (+30);
Dave Linders 161 (+27); Dean Schroeder 191 (+27)
Series High Pins Over Average: Reuben Ebeling 515 (+65)
Split Conversions: Mike Dettmer (5-7); Dean Schroeder (2-8);
Marty Speikers (2-7 & 4-5); Sharon Hassing (3-10 X2)
Friday, March 26
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Delores Boyer
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Mike Dettmer 223 (+32)
Game 2: Rod Fletcher 227 (+34); Sharon Hassing 159 (+33)
Game 3: Marty Speikers 211 (+32)
Series High Pins Over Average: Reuben Ebeling 511 (+40)
Split Conversions: Willie Peterson (3-6-7-8-10);
Rod Fletcher (4-9); Marty Speikers (7-8);
Chuck Newgard, Delores Boyer, Sharon Hassing (each 3-10);
Reuben Ebeling (9-10 & 3-10)
Lots of good bowling & lots of fun! Anyone can win!
Join us on Mondays and/or Fridays at 9 a.m.