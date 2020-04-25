Do you love fresh asparagus, but the price per pound stops you from buying it? Consider planting your own asparagus bed! This easy-to-grow, nutrient-packed perennial will garnish your table with many meals of delicious fresh asparagus for years to come. When cut, prepared, set on the table and ready to serve all within 30 minutes, fresh asparagus is truly the star of spring vegetables.
Before we dive into the process of planting your bed, let me start with a word of encouragement: don’t be intimidated! While it takes a bit of work, muscle, and patience to install your own asparagus bed, once the plants are established they are easy to tend, long-lasting, and a tasty return on your investment.
First, consider the location for the asparagus bed. As your bed will last at least 15 years (my bed is now 30 years old!), asparagus needs to be planted in full sun for the duration of that time. Avoid nearby young trees that will eventually shade out the asparagus. A well-drained soil is a must. The crowns of asparagus do not like wet feet and will rot if the soil remains saturated for too long. Make sure to have a soil test done, collecting soil from at least 12” deep in the area you are considering for your asparagus bed. Asparagus grows best at a pH of approximately 6.5 to 7.5. Avoid planting in a low area, as late spring frost can damage the early emerging spears. Plant asparagus where you can control grass from creeping into the bed, as grass robs the asparagus of essential nutrients.
Now that you’ve picked out your planting area and have the results back from your soil test, let’s prepare the site for planting. I tilled the area very well, going as deep as possible. Then with the soil loosened, I dug the trench. (Or I should say “we” dug the trench, as I talked my sister-in-law, Linda, into helping me. Recruiting help makes this project easier, faster, and more fun, and you can sweeten the deal with a promise of asparagus (eventually) in return!) The trench needs to be 15 to 18 inches deep, and at least 12 inches wide. Deeper is better, to allow for extra space for compost. Heap the soil removed from the trench next to it without spreading it out. At the bottom of your 18” trench, add the recommended fertilizer or lime from the soil test results. I also added a 3” layer of well-composted manure to the bottom of the trench. Add 2 to 3” of soil on top of the compost. The trench is ready to plant asparagus crowns.
Asparagus crowns purchased should be either 1 or 2 year old crowns. The heirloom variety commonly found for sale is Mary Washington. Jersey Supreme and Jersey Knight are also available for our Zone 4. Or if you want to try something unusual, Purple Passion is a purple colored asparagus. I recommend planting crowns vs. seeds, as it reduces the wait time to fresh harvest of your asparagus. Male plants have a thicker spear than female plants, but you will want both to ensure longevity of the bed. Asparagus will self-sow seeds, constantly revitalizing the bed.
The planting process happens in stages, gradually as the spears grow. First, spread the roots of the crown out as much as possible, making sure the buds are facing up in the trench. Add enough soil into the trench to cover the crown. Water thoroughly, but do not fill the trench with water. As the young asparagus spears emerge from the soil and are approximately 3” tall, add another 2” of soil, being sure to not cover the tip of the emerging spear. Again, when the spear is 3’’ tall, add another 2” of soil. Making sure the trench is watered if rainfall is not sufficient. Repeat the soil addition until the trench has been completely fill, with just a bit of extra soil added on top (called crowning) to allow for soil settling. Your first year asparagus plants will leaf out into what looks like a fern, which will continue to put energy back into the crown.
Unfortunately, no cutting asparagus spears for the first 2 years. Patience is an important part of establishing an asparagus bed. The 3rd year you will be able to harvest 1/3 of the spears. Stop harvesting by the 4th of July to allow the plants enough time to rest and restock on energy for the following spring. The 4th year, you will be able to cut as much as you would like, but always remember to stop harvesting by the 4th of July (the taste declines in the summer heat as well).
Asparagus should be fertilized with a 10-10-10 fertilizer at the recommended rate. Asparagus also benefits from being mulched. I use clean (herbicide- and weed-free) grass clippings to mulch, for a few reasons. Grass clippings decompose easily which adds a bit of nitrogen to the soil, grass clippings keep the soil moisture level even, they’re effective at weed control, and I have them readily available, thanks to my husband! However, there are other options available to mulch with as straw, hay, etc. work as long as the mulch is free of weed seeds.
I leave the fern tops on my asparagus bed all winter long. They catch the snow, insulating the crowns from the severe cold days. But, come spring time, I try to get out to the garden as soon as the soil can be worked. I carefully rake off the dried remains of last years tops and remove them from the garden. I spread my fertilizer and rototill the whole asparagus bed, working in the last of the grass clippings. However, I till only the very top layer of soil, staying as shallow as possible. I don’t want the new little crowns of the new little volunteer plants uprooted. Remember, these little plants are necessary for the longevity of your asparagus bed. And once the asparagus spears start emerging, I mulch, having a better idea where each crown is growing. I add mulch about 4” deep to the entire bed, careful to not cover the spears, and reapply in the summer months if it decomposes quickly. Mulching in the early spring slows harvest for a short time, but it’s worth it to avoid the battle with the weeds.
If you enjoy fresh asparagus as much as I do, consider planting your own bed. It takes some up-front preparation and sweat equity, but your asparagus bed should last for many years, and the pay-off is so sweet. Happy harvesting!