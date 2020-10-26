Brett Meger has returned home and joined the staff of the Brick–Meger Funeral Home. He assumed his duties effective Oct. 1.
“We are pleased to have our son join us as we continue to serve the families in the Steele County area with both traditional funerals as well as cremation services," said owner Glen A. Meger. Brett joins his brother, Mike, and his father, Glen, as a licensed mortician.
Brett comes to the organization with a wide range experience having worked at funeral homes in Bemidji, Robbinsdale, and most recently in Red Wing, Minnesota. He attended Bemidji State University in 2012-2013, receiving his associates degree, and completed his mortuary science degree in 2015 at the University of Minnesota.
“It will be good to be back home among family and friends and I look forward to serving the families in our area during their time of need," Brett said.
A 2011 graduate of Owatonna High, Meger looks forward to following the Huskies in all sports, but especially baseball and wrestling.
In addition to the Brick – Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna, they also serve the Medford community with the Medford Funeral Home.