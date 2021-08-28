As students head back to school next week it is an exciting but uncertain time, especially with all the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
The fall sports schedule is already well under way and our teachers, administrators and other staff have been working hard to make sure the schools are ready and that everyone stays healthy. For those who are still hesitant about in-person classes, there is now Owatonna Online, an accredited K-12 online public school offered free through the Owatonna Public Schools for any Minnesota student.
With all that our schools do for the students, parents are still the primary teachers for their children. Students can learn all kinds of amazing things at school but if parents do not support the educational efforts of their children they may struggle to succeed.
Think of it another way. If something bad happens to a student, if they get sick or injured, who steps in to care for the child? It’s the parents.
When we pray for children in our church we ask that they would learn to know and love their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in addition to all the other things they learn. Learning to know about Jesus is also primarily the job of the parents. Churches do a lot to help teach the faith to people of all ages but unless what the church teaches is supported by parents in the home children seldom see faith in Christ as a vital part of their lives.
We sing in one of our hymns:
Oh blest the house whate’er befall, where Jesus Christ is all in all!
A home that is not wholly His – how sad and poor and dark it is!
Oh blest the parents who give heed, unto their children’s foremost need;
And weary not of care of cost; may none to them and heav’n be lost!
We also pray that our young people would develop their skills and talents not only to help themselves but to help those around them. The greatest fulfillment and joy in learning comes when we use our learning to help others.
May God richly bless the 2021-22 school year and keep everyone healthy. All that we have been through in the last year reminds us of how much we need the Lord’s help in all areas of life.