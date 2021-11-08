Annie Matzke celebrates 90 years on November 10, 2021.
There will be no public celebration, however cards and phone calls are appreciated. Birthday greetings may be sent to 350 22nd St. SE, unit 204, Owatonna MN.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Owatonna People's Press E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
Annie Matzke celebrates 90 years on November 10, 2021.
There will be no public celebration, however cards and phone calls are appreciated. Birthday greetings may be sent to 350 22nd St. SE, unit 204, Owatonna MN.