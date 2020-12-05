Being the railroad fan that I am, this week I take you back to May of 1999, for a railroad thrill I had compliments of my friend, the late Jerry Waldrop of Owatonna. Jerry was a well-known railroad collector at his home on Southridge Place. His basement shop was filled with rail cars, engines and railroad accessories that he collected and also sold. He even placed a railroad maintenance building that he acquired in his back yard.
On this Saturday in May, 1999, Jerry picked me up at 6:30 a.m. with his railroad maintenance car in tow for the trip to Boone, Iowa where we were going to join other railroad collectors on an abandoned track for a 15-mile trip through the Iowa countryside. What I didn’t know is that there are hundreds of these small “putt putt” cars, as they were called, in the possession of railroad collectors all over the country. And, on this particular cloudy, cool day, over 50 of these collectors had converged at a railroad museum in Boone for the privilege of putting their cherished motorcars back on the tracks. Sponsored by the North American Rail Car Association, this event took place on tracks owned by the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad which operates passenger and dinner trains from Memorial Day weekend through October 31.
The area where we unloaded Jerry’s motorcar is a railroad museum that includes restored passenger cars and engines that take one back in time. The Iowa Railroad Historical Society prides itself in that most of the equipment on display is actually working and put into tourism service rather than a stationary display. Nearby on the main line of the Union Pacific Railroad, freight trains, which would eventually pass through Owatonna, pass ten minutes apart.
These little four-wheel cars were the ones used by the maintenance and track inspection crews before the days of the pickups with the adaptive rail wheels on them one sees today. They were capable of speeds up to 40 mph and are operated by hand controls. There were all kinds on display ready to be put on tracks for the 15-mile journey. Some were closed cab such as the one owned by Jerry, and some were entirely open. Some sported quiet twin-cylinder engines and some sounded like a John Deere one-cylinder tractor. Jerry’s bright yellow car was a four-man gang car with a 20-hp. engine. He bought it at Fairfield, Iowa from a company that obtains old equipment from railroads. It was built in 1984 by Fairmont Railway Company and sold to the Missouri Pacific Railroad. Its top speed was 40 mph and it sported two speeds forward and two reverse.
Arrival
We arrived in Boone about 9:30 that morning. The little cars were being unloaded off trailers all around us and set on the tracks. They were then pushed back to a siding waiting for the 10:00 hour when the journey was to begin. Now, let me tell you folks, this was not a smooth ride as I recall. Steel wheels with no springs made every seam in the rail and every bump go right up one’s spine. But the sounds of the clickety clack as we headed out of town through the Iowa countryside was truly thrilling. We were quite bunched up as we headed northward. As we hit the outskirts of town, I saw old pieces of railroad equipment and passenger cars stored on sidings to someday be restored. “If only those cars and engines could talk,” I thought to myself. “What adventures and travels they could reveal from their years of service when rail travel was the popular way to go.” We clacked over switches that shook my teeth and we picked up speed with Waldrop carefully watching the car in front of us. “Rear end collisions have happened when some’s attention is diverted,” Jerry said. “Safety is the by-word whenever these events are held.” It was my job to stick a red flag out the small door at my side each time we stopped. As we traveled north, we approached a sign reading ‘high bridge’. We soon were motoring our way over a rail bridge that was 150 feet above the river below! We looked straight down as we crossed. We also spanned a smaller bridge that spanned the Des Moines River. Fourteen or so mile later, we reached the point where the cars were turned around and we headed back. On the way back, the space between cars greatly increased and much to Jerry’s delight as he was able to increase his speed to over 30 mph. I was spellbound as we rocked and bounced over the rails.
Another special ride
When we returned to Boone, we happened to be at the right place at the right time. We met the engineers of the excursion train and we invited to ride the locomotive for the afternoon trip. I was thrilled beyond words as we stood in the locomotive cab. The engineer blew the horn and we pulled out of town. The growl of the diesel engine as it pulled three passenger cars and two cabooses put chills down our backs. We stood speechless, just watching and listening. We talked railroading with the engine crew who do this voluntarily on a weekly basis.
If you are a railroad buff, I strongly recommend a weekend trip to Boone just to jar your memories of the old railroad days. For more information, call 1-800-626-0319.
Other engine rides
During my career, I have had the opportunity to ride in the engine of two other trains. Many years back, my neighbor Don Thiede worked as a depot agent for the Chicago-Northwestern Railroad in Waseca. Don arranged for us to ride the head-end diesel from Winona back to Owatonna. The day was frigid. The temperature never got above zero. Don’s wife, Lorraine and my wife, Mary rode with us to Winona where we were scheduled to board the locomotive. They then drove the car back to Owatonna and we stepped up to the locomotive cab. We were heading a long freight which pulled hard due to the sub-zero temperatures. Don and I watched every move the engine crew made. When we approached one of the long hills outside Winona, we had to split the train to climb the hill. Even then it was hard to reach over about 15 mph. It took a long time to complete that maneuver. We arrived back in Owatonna about 1:00 in the morning.
The other engine ride I had was thanks to Dr. John Schoen of Owatonna. He was a member of a railroad history club who was sponsoring a steam train on the Chicago-Northwestern line from Wisconsin to Waseca. Dr. Schoen arranged for me to ride the steam engine from Rochester to Owatonna. I took along my cassette recorder and taped the journey. As we made our way through small towns such as Kasson and Claremont, there were hundreds of rail fans in cars waiting at trackside just to see the train go by. The rails were not as smooth as they are today and I had a hard time standing in the locomotive cab. It was really a thrill to watch people waiting for the sound of the whistle and the arrival of the train which consisted of several passenger cars carrying lucky folks who were members of the sponsoring railroad club. I played the tape of my journey on the radio when I returned and still have that tape in my possession.
I had one other chance to ride a locomotive on the Union Pacific Line between Albert Lea and Owatonna. This was a promotional train that included educational presentations on the dangers of train crossings. My opportunity to ride the engine was aced out by Mayor Tom Kuntz who outranked me and got the opportunity.
OHS grad Rob Hardcopf retires after long aviation career
1974 OHS grad Rob Hardcopf has retired as a Captain for Delta Airlines, capping off a career of 34 years flying for Northwest and Delta Airlines. Rob served in the U.S. Army for three years earning his aviation mechanic license. After three years training, he went to Alaska where he trained in turbine mechanics and also did a bit of flying to hospitals in Alaska. After working in Alaska, he began working for Bemidji Airlines and Great Lakes Airlines around 1985, which were both commuter airways. In 1987, Rob joined Northwest Airlines which eventually was bought out buy Delta where he concluded his career. The first airplane he flew for Northwest was the 727 and the last plane he flew was an airbus for Delta. Along with regular commercial flights, Rob also flew troops to Iraq and Kuwait.
Rob has his own private plane and has made frequent landings at the Owatonna airport when he comes to visit his parents, Bob and Ann Hardcopf. He and his wife live in Apple Valley. Rob told me that he worked with two other OHS grads who have become airline pilots with Delta including John Flourish and Nick Widmar. He has also flown with Bill Reisenhauer Jr. who is a long-time flight attendant with Delta.
Ouch!
You really don’t realize how old you are until you sit on the floor and then try to get back up! Reminds me of when I was cleaning my whitewalls. I sat on the ground and no matter what I did I couldn’t get back up. I tried and tried and finally rolled over to the grass where I could get on my knees, put my hand against a tree and gradually get to my feet again. Of course, when I finally got up, I scanned the neighbors to make sure no one was watching me! How humbling!
An OHS basketball memory
It looks like the high school basketball season will kick off late, if at all. But, we can always reminisce. The year was 1999 when I drove the team bus to Mankato West High School when the OHS boys basketball team experienced quite an evening. The team racked up over 100 points against the Scarlets. The score was 108-95 when the game was totally taken over by the officials. I don’t know how many, if any, OHS boy’s basketball team had scored over 100 points. The referee’s whistles were blowing constantly. The Owatonna coach Bob Churchill said, “I never want to see those guys again!”. Assistant coach Brad Larson said this was the first team to score over 100 points in the 25 years he had been coaching. The game chalked up a career high of 29 points for Brian Schisler. Churchill said, “I was watching the scoreboard intently to see if there was a third digit and sure enough the ‘one’ lit up for no doubt the first time ever. Churchill told me on the way back that night, “You know, I wasn’t even aware of the score when it got in the 90’s. I was concentrating on the game. Suddenly I looked up and there were three digits! I’ve never seen a high school game like it!” All in all, the overzealous referees called 30 personal fouls on the Huskies and 33 for the Scarlets with a total of five technical fouls. At one time, Owatonna had five free shots in a row.
Send Arnold Krueger greetings
Here’s a holiday note to all of you former students of long time OHS orchestra director, Arnold Krueger. Arnold still lives with his outdoor friends in LeCenter, Minnesota and would love to hear from his former orchestra students. How well I remember those wonderful high school orchestras that Arnold directed. His address is 43731 Blue Grass Road, LeCenter, Mn. 56057.
New owner
Amy Rieck is now the new owner of Cedar Floral in downtown Owatonna. She has purchased the business located in the 300 block of North Cedar from Cory Michaelson. She is the former Amy Souba, daughter of Bill and Debbie Souba. Her parents have operated the Souba Greenhouse for decades and Amy worked there for nearly 20 years where she handled the bookkeeping. She has always loved working with plants and flowers. She also worked at Hy-Vee Floral while in high school. I remember interviewing Amy as a 4-Her during the fair. She has worked at Cedar Floral for the past five years. Congratulations to Amy and best of luck in your new business venture.
How am I doing?
How am I doing? Well, I just wiped down the container of Lysol wipes with a Lysol wipe. So, I’m fine…everything’s fine.
Enjoy the Carolers
The OHS Christmas Carolers will not be on the move this year, but you can still enjoy their holiday songs on Owatonna Live.com. They will also be featured from time to time on the local channel outlets on Charter and Jaguar.
Remember the Slinky?
How many of you remember having your own Slinky? I had not seen them in past years on store shelves, but I looked the toy up on line and found out they are still on the shelf at Wal Mart. Almost all of us have had our very own Slinky during their childhood. It has been a famous toy since it was designed in the 1940’s by engineer Richard James of Philadelphia who was attempting to develop an antivibration device for naval instruments. After watching a torsion spring turn end over end when it fell off a table, he discovered it was a hit with kids and the rest is history. Besides the regular Slinky, the very popular Slinky Dog is apparently still available. The Slinky Dog has the wire toy as its main body attached by the dog’s head and hind quarters.
Here are some Slinky facts: In the Slinky’s well over 50 years of production, three million miles of wire have been used. That’s 126 times around the Earth. Unwound, a Slinky is about 80 feet long.
Joke of the week
An elderly couple had dinner at another couple’s house, and after eating, the wives left the table and went into the kitchen. The two gentlemen were talking, and one said, “Last night we went out to a new restaurant and it was really great. I would recommend it very highly.” The other man said, “What is the name of the restaurant?” The first man thought and thought and finally said, “What’s the name of that flower you give to someone you love? You know, the one that’s red and has thorns.” “Do you mean a rose?” “Yes, that’s the one,” replied the man. He then turned towards the kitchen and yelled, “Rose, what’s the name of the restaurant we went to last night?”