It was a sad experience for me,
to become witness to a burial at sea,
a fellow sailor in weighted canvas coffin,
this man a loved one, some mother’s son,
he will not ever see her again,
his young life on this earth is now done.
The chaplain prayed, we bowed our heads,
he recited special prayers for the dead,
officers and enlisted came to attention,
then saluting, we could feel the tension,
the bagged body lay upon the slide,
beneath a U.S. flag, then let over the side.
Sad sound of taps by the bugler was done,
then three volleys from those seven guns.
He’ll not be buried in a graveyard back home,
he’s buried in that cold, deep blue ocean, alone,
he will never return for a family celebration,
for he gave his young life, defending our nation,
this man was much too young to give up his life,
he will never know the pleasure of a loving wife.
Thousands are buried at sea, in ships or in planes,
thousands gave their lives on land with great pains,
many brave women and men are missing in action,
groups search for them until there’s satisfaction,
there has been much success in discovering remains,
which are then returned to their loved ones again.
On this Memorial Day,
bow our heads and pray for peace,
ask God for everlasting peace,
which, we pray, will never cease.
Amen!
Bud Peka
Owatonna