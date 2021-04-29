The 68th Annual Steele County Art Exhibition will open on Sunday, May 2, and run through Sunday, May 30. Gallery hours will be 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The gallery is closed Mondays.
In the 69 years that the Annual Steele County Art Exhibition has been running, last year was first time it did not occur due to the pandemic. The tradition that started with a display in the Gainey Room of the Owatonna Library in 1952 will now continue. After a year-long hiatus, there are 30 artists showing original works in oil, acrylic, pencil, pastel, collage, glass and clay. Among them are new artists and artists that have been showing for years.