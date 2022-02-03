It was an amazing happening, one that sits on the top of the list of the hundreds of stories I have written. For that reason, I re-tell the date of February 2, 2017 when an aircraft piloted by 40 year old Dan Bass of Winona ended in a crash landing near Beaver Lake in Ellendale in a farm field owned by Chuck and Cynthia Crabtree. The truly amazing part of this story is that the plane landed in the field with the pilot unconscious, overcome by carbon monoxide gas. That was the conclusion of the NTSB after its investigation of the crash. “The pilot’s incapacitation from carbon monoxide poisoning in flight due to cracks in the exhaust muffler resulted in the airplane’s continued flight until it ran out of fuel and its subsequent collision with terrain.”
A return from Canada
Bass, who owns a small manufacturing business in Winona, and an experienced commercial pilot, had flown to Thunder Bay, Ontario, after tending to business matters in Canada. The weather was cold and Bass reported that he used the airplane’s heater throughout the day. Quoting the NTSB report, “Bass reported experiencing a headache and experiencing “butterflies” in his stomach during the end of the first leg of his flight. The headache subsided after the first flight and he felt fine after the second flight. The headache returned, however, after he landed in Duluth to clear customs. Before the third flight he expedited his time on the ground because he was concerned about starting the engine in the extreme cold. He started the engine and sat in his plane while he filed his flight plan and got organized for the flight back to Winona. While taxing to the runway he still had the headache and another episode of “butterflies”. He stated that the symptoms were more intense at that time than they had been in the morning, but they subsided by the time he reached the runway. He felt “good” and became “hyper focused”. He performed an engine runup and repeated the take-off checklist three or four times until the controller asked him if he was ready to take off, which “snapped” him out of repeating the take-off checklist.
The NTSB report continued, “The pilot remembers being cleared to a heading of 240 degrees and setting the autopilot before taking off. He stated that while climbing out, he experienced another case of the “butterflies”. He stated that he began a turn and activated the auto-pilot during the turn. The last thing he remembered was being cleared to 6,000 feet on a heading of 240 degrees. After the pilot attempted to check in twice with departure control (he was still tuned to the tower control frequency) air traffic controllers repeatedly attempted to contact Bass with no success.”
Radar indicated the plane was off course
“Radar data showed that the plane climbed higher than 12,000 feet and was off-course. The airplane continued to fly until it ran out of fuel and crashed in the Crabtree open field. All the time the plane flew on its own, traveling south but miles west of Winona toward Steele County when the plane ran out of fuel. Bass was not conscious until the airplane impacted the field. The windshield broke and allowed fresh air to enter the cabin bringing Bass to consciousness. He was very confused and had loud ringing in his ears at this point. Bass’ legs were jammed in the cockpit until Bass was able to free them from the wreckage. He exited from the airplane into the cold night air”
Making his way to help
It took up to a half hour for Bass to free his legs from the airplane and the temperature was extremely cold. The hour was late (after midnight), but Bass spotted a yard light at the Crabtree Farm and started walking toward it. He reached the Crabtree house and began banging on the door. Cynthia Crabtree was still up and cautiously went to the door and discovered Bass with blood on his face. She could see that he was badly injured. She called authorities to the scene along with the Ellendale ambulance. Bass was transported to Mayo where he spent five days in recuperation. He had suffered serious cuts on his face due to his hitting his I-pad which was mounted on the yoke. He also suffered broken bones and a broken back.
Finding the plane
As mentioned, it was extremely cold the night of the crash. Steele County Sheriff’s deputies, Chet Macht and Michael Smith received the call and immediately drove to the area where the plane was reported down. In his report, deputy Macht began checking the area near the Crabtree home, assisted by the State Patrol who had arrived on the scene. Macht was familiar with the area and knew that there was a low area in the field that can’t be seen from the road. As he made his way into the field, he spotted the plane along the tree line. There were no flashing lights working on the plane. Macht made his way to the plane and checked to make sure there no other occupants. It appeared the aircraft touched down in the field near 72nd Ave. and slid from the northeast to the southwest.
Bass told authorities that the last thing he remembered was taking off from Duluth. He remembered nothing after that until he woke up in the crashed plane lying in the field.
Bass today
I talked with Dan Bass this past week. He said, “It’s surreal even to this date five years later. I was lucky in so many ways.” he said. Bass purchased a new airplane, the exact modernized model of the one that crashed. He and his family went to visit the Crabtree’s several months after the crash where they personally thanked Cynthia for her help.
The field where Bass landed is just a stone’s throw from my son’s cabin on Beaver Lake. Bass told me, “If the plane stayed in the air just another 15 seconds, I would have landed in the lake or in the cabins on the north shore.”
Gifts to the school district
You should know who gives generous gifts to the Owatonna Public Schools. Here is the latest listing:
• 66 $25 gift cards for students in need from the Elks Club,
• $100 to the Middle School Orchestra Program from Allina Health Community Engagement,
• 80,054 from the ISD 761 Foundation for mini-grants,
• $200,000 from the Wenger Foundation for the instrumental music dept., grades 4-12 for purchase of new instruments,
• 25 $20 gift cards from Open Arms Suicide Prevention to the ALC for students/families in need of transition,
• $375 from Harvest Co-Op LLC for STEM project,
• $1,000 from Gandrud Foundation in support of the district’s mission, and $300 to Owatonna Middle School for cross country skis or other priorities,
• $250 from Graham Benoit for activity scholarships,
• $1,000 from Barry and Jesse Hess to Lincoln Elementary,
• $247 from Kiwanis Club to OHS to help fund local service efforts and opportunities for the Key Club.
Chamber annual dinner
The Chamber of Commerce annual dinner was held a week ago. Here is a report:
2022 NEW BOARD MEMBERS: Bonnie Cole, Cole’s Electric/Torey’s, Jolene Kunkel, Federated, Shannon Cliff, Mayo Clinic Health and Oscar Mazariego, American Family Ins, Lava Burgers and Wings.
OUTGOING BOARD MEMBERS: Nathan Dotson, Dotson Woodworking and Paul Smith, Federated Ins.
AMBASSADOR CHAIR OF THE BOARD: Scott Kozelka
AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR: Scott Kozelka.
