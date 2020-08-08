This is something different from the ordinary. It’s a bit more work, but the results are worth the energy, and the kids like it!

The dish freezes well and holds up for a few days in the refrigerator.

2 cups potato (your choice red, gold, or russet) peeled and cut in to small bite size pieces and cooked just to soften

1 cup ham cut in to bite size cubes

1/4 cup onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon pickle relish

1 tablespoon pickle relish juice

White sauce, just to dampen

Salt to taste

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/2 cup grated cheese, your choice

Mix all of the ingredients except for the cheese and bread crumbs and put them in to a casserole dish. Top it with the cheese and the bread crumbs. Add more white sauce if it looks a little dry.

Bake at 350 degrees until the internal temperature is 165 degrees or more.

For a cold dish, use mayonnaise instead of the white sauce. I suggest that you do not mix in the mayonnaise until it is ready to be served.

White sauce

1 tablespoon flour

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

In a sauce pan, cook the flour and butter, then slow add the milk and whisk it until it all comes together. Then whisk in the mustard.

The sauce should be pourable. Add more milk if necessary.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

