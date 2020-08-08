This is something different from the ordinary. It’s a bit more work, but the results are worth the energy, and the kids like it!
The dish freezes well and holds up for a few days in the refrigerator.
2 cups potato (your choice red, gold, or russet) peeled and cut in to small bite size pieces and cooked just to soften
1 cup ham cut in to bite size cubes
1/4 cup onion, finely chopped
1 tablespoon pickle relish
1 tablespoon pickle relish juice
White sauce, just to dampen
Salt to taste
1/2 cup bread crumbs
1/2 cup grated cheese, your choice
Mix all of the ingredients except for the cheese and bread crumbs and put them in to a casserole dish. Top it with the cheese and the bread crumbs. Add more white sauce if it looks a little dry.
Bake at 350 degrees until the internal temperature is 165 degrees or more.
For a cold dish, use mayonnaise instead of the white sauce. I suggest that you do not mix in the mayonnaise until it is ready to be served.
White sauce
1 tablespoon flour
1 cup milk
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
In a sauce pan, cook the flour and butter, then slow add the milk and whisk it until it all comes together. Then whisk in the mustard.
The sauce should be pourable. Add more milk if necessary.