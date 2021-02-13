Occasionally, a folk song from the 70’s known as “the Wedding Song” is played over the radio around Valentine’s Day. Whenever I hear this soulful song, I am reminded of the day my wife and I were married. It was our wedding song beautifully performed by a very good friend. Even today, as I reflect on the inspiring words, “There is Love,” I recall the wonderful memories of our marriage, and anticipate the love and romance yet to come.
In learning more about this folk song, I discovered that Peter Yarrow asked his fellow musician Paul Stookey, from the trio, Peter, Paul and Mary, to compose and sing a song at his wedding. So as the “troubadour,” Paul gave this song to his friend recognizing the presence of Christ in their marriage “Where there is love.”
Today, as I again read the words, I am reminded that the lyrics are from the Bible. From the admonition to Adam and Eve to the teachings of the Apostle Paul these words reflect the love that is between a man and a woman as they are united as one in marriage. Then, upon further thought, the word “love” takes on a Personality. This song is not just about the love between a husband and wife. This is about the presence of Jesus as the foundation and center of that relationship. Jesus is the personification of love; and where there is love between a husband and wife with God at the center of their marriage, Jesus can be found.
On this day before Valentine’s Day in my musings and contemplations on the subject of love, I once again realize that love is more than a feeling between two people. It is more than a description of a relationship between a husband and a wife. It is even more than an action word in giving of oneself to another in total submission and commitment. The Bible says love is patient and kind and humble and much more, but these are only words without the real essence of love. Love is found in a Person. Jesus is love and without Him in our lives and in our relationships there is nothing.
True love can only be found in Jesus Christ. He is the foundation and fulfillment of relationships. He is the beginning and the builder of our love. The Bible declares that we are only able to love because God first loved us. So as husbands and wives, as members of families, as the Body of Christ and as neighbors and citizens, let us pursue Jesus as the Personification of love in us. Through a growing knowledge of God’s love for us, we will know and feel God’s love for us, and then in turn we will grow in love with our spouse, our family, our neighbors and even our enemies. Above all, as we grow in God’s love for us we will grow in our love for God; and that is the greatest commandment, to love God and to love neighbor as ourself!
So may we grow in our relationship with the Author of love by spending time with Him in reading and meditating on His Word. Let’s talk with Him and listen to Him through prayer, and let us live in His grace and do the things that He says.
The Bible says, “God is love. Whoever lives in love, lives in God, and God in him. In this way, love is made complete among us so that we will have confidence on the day of judgment” (1 John 5:16-17). By faith in Jesus there is real, genuine love, or simply, in the words of the song, “There is Love!”