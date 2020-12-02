Owatonna Noon Rotary Club announces Paul Harris Fellows recipients

Twelve members of the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club received Paul Harris Fellow recognition as part of Rotary Foundation month. Paul Harris Fellows have donated $1,000 or more to the work of the Foundation, which includes promotion of peace projects and scholarships, health projects such as the eradication of polio, education, and economic development. Since its inception, the Rotary Foundation has spent more than $4 billion on life-changing, sustainable projects.
This year’s honorees included: David Allard, Kim Cosens, Gregg Draeger, Barry Gillespie, Jeff Hall, Troy Klecker, Lonna Lysne, Sabra Otteson, Bruce Paulson, Dick Slieter, Ray Stawarz and Dennis Von Ruden. Due to COVID-19 concerns, this was a hybrid meeting with some members in person at Owatonna Country Club and others joining by Zoom.