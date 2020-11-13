761 Foundation re-elects officers, board members

The 761 Foundation Board recently re-elected Bruce Paulson as chair of the organization for the coming year. Also re-elected to the executive committee were: Jan Mittelstadt Tippett, vice chair; Greg Stroik, treasurer; and Mary Larson, secretary.
Re-elected to 3-year terms on the board were Stroik, Mark Sebring and George Dow.
Paulson, a retired vice president of Evapco and former president of King Company, has served on the 761 Foundation board since 2012. Tippett, a retired newspaper publisher and editor, has served on the board since 2016. Larson is a founding member of the Foundation board. She served on the Board of Education from 1971-1986. These three officers are all graduates of Owatonna High School.
Stroik has served as the treasurer of the board since its inception. He retired as the CFO of Federated Insurance in 2013.
Representing the Owatonna High School Alumni Association, Sebring has served on the board since 2007. A retired attorney, Dow has served on board since 1992.
Other 761 Foundation board members include: Mark Dietz, Samona Grubish, Paul Knutson, Barbara Judd, Sara McKay, Lucas Arndt and Melanie Sunnarborg.
The Foundation is a 501© (3) tax-exempt organization that administers scholarships and funds educational opportunities and programs in Steele County not usually supported by tax dollars. Since its inception, the 761 Foundation has awarded nearly $3.5 million for programs and scholarships. Its goal has been, and still is, to provide resources for programs not funded by tax dollars and to provide for post-secondary scholarships.
More information about the Foundation and its grants and programs may be found at 761foundation.com or by calling 444-8610.