Construction will begin June 1 on Steele County Highway 45 from the Freeborn County line to County Highway 4 in Somerset and Summit townships. The project will mill and resurface the bituminous pavement and add a paved shoulder.
While the work is in progress, the highway will be open to traffic but there will be lane closures with flaggers. Expect significant delays during construction operations.
Work is expected to be completed by June 30. All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.