I eschew the use of “tomato ketchup.” It is a common condiment with a flavor that dominates all others. When I want a spicy tomato condiment I will make my own version that will not over power the prime ingredient.

This homemade condiment is easy to make and much more flavorful, but not dominant.

The Curmudgeon’s Ketchup

1 can (12 1/2 ounce) petite cut tomatoes

2 tablespoons yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 teaspoon mustard powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1-2 teaspoons sugar (optional if you like it sweet)

1-2 teaspoons Sriracha (optional if you want some heat)

Put everything i na food processor and turn it in to a syrupy concoction. Taste and adjust salt to your taste; the less the better. This can be served uncooked, or you can put it in a sauce pan and stir and simmer for 5-6 minutes. This is good with French fries, topping a meat loaf, or even on an egg omelet. Refrigerate. It’ll keep for a week.

I use petite canned tomatoes because they seem to have fewer seeds than the whole or crushed tomatoes.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

