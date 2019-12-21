I eschew the use of “tomato ketchup.” It is a common condiment with a flavor that dominates all others. When I want a spicy tomato condiment I will make my own version that will not over power the prime ingredient.
This homemade condiment is easy to make and much more flavorful, but not dominant.
The Curmudgeon’s Ketchup
1 can (12 1/2 ounce) petite cut tomatoes
2 tablespoons yellow onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 teaspoon mustard powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1-2 teaspoons sugar (optional if you like it sweet)
1-2 teaspoons Sriracha (optional if you want some heat)
Put everything i na food processor and turn it in to a syrupy concoction. Taste and adjust salt to your taste; the less the better. This can be served uncooked, or you can put it in a sauce pan and stir and simmer for 5-6 minutes. This is good with French fries, topping a meat loaf, or even on an egg omelet. Refrigerate. It’ll keep for a week.
I use petite canned tomatoes because they seem to have fewer seeds than the whole or crushed tomatoes.