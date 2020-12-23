With the start of the 2021 legislative session just days away, State Rep. John Petersburg (R-Waseca) has received his committee assignments for the next two years. Petersburg will serve as the Republican Lead on the Minnesota House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee.
“As Highway 14 and transportation needs has always topped my priority list, I am looking forward to continuing my service on the transportation committee and honored to be selected as Republican Lead,” Petersburg said.
Petersburg is also expected to serve on the Minnesota House Ways and Means Committee and the Preventing Homelessness Division.
Petersburg represents Minnesota House District 24A, which includes the cities of Owatonna and Waseca.