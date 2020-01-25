There they are, sale items pictured and listed in your daily newspaper. Capitalize on ‘em! Here is a menu and how to do it with food from a current market flyer.
Menu
Tossed salad
Boisterous bowl of beans
Soda crackers
Fruit pudding
Salad
Bag of salad mix with bottled salad dressing.
Boisterous Bowl of Beans
1 can red kidney beans (un-drained)
1 can petite tomatoes
1/2 mushrooms, sliced stems and pieces (4 ounce can)
1/2 olives, chopped (4.2 ounce can)
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper
Dump all ingredients in a soup pot and bring to a low boil. Simmer a few minutes.
For a Mexican flavor, add 1.2 teaspoon cumin and 1 teaspoon chili powder instead of Italian seasoning.
Ground turkey meatballs
1 package ground turkey (12 ounces)
1/2 cup bread crumbs
1 large egg
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Mix the turkey, crumbs and egg thoroughly and form in to little meat balls. Heat up the oil in a skillet and add the meatballs, gently turning often until they are thoroughly cooked, then add to the bean pot. If there are too many meatballs, freeze or refrigerate the excess.
Fruit with pudding
Pear halves
Snack pack pudding, vanilla
Just fill a pear half with the little cup of pudding. Offer some simple cookies to accompany this.