There they are, sale items pictured and listed in your daily newspaper. Capitalize on ‘em! Here is a menu and how to do it with food from a current market flyer.

Menu

Tossed salad

Boisterous bowl of beans

Soda crackers

Fruit pudding

Salad

Bag of salad mix with bottled salad dressing.

Boisterous Bowl of Beans

1 can red kidney beans (un-drained)

1 can petite tomatoes

1/2 mushrooms, sliced stems and pieces (4 ounce can)

1/2 olives, chopped (4.2 ounce can)

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper

Dump all ingredients in a soup pot and bring to a low boil. Simmer a few minutes.

For a Mexican flavor, add 1.2 teaspoon cumin and 1 teaspoon chili powder instead of Italian seasoning.

Ground turkey meatballs

1 package ground turkey (12 ounces)

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1 large egg

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Mix the turkey, crumbs and egg thoroughly and form in to little meat balls. Heat up the oil in a skillet and add the meatballs, gently turning often until they are thoroughly cooked, then add to the bean pot. If there are too many meatballs, freeze or refrigerate the excess.

Fruit with pudding

Pear halves

Snack pack pudding, vanilla

Just fill a pear half with the little cup of pudding. Offer some simple cookies to accompany this.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

