These are extraordinary times. On Labor Day weekend we at St John Lutheran began to re-open for in-person worship knowing that the numbers of folks who would be coming to worship would be quite small. Ruth and I have one child, our son, John, who is a pastor at Faith Lutheran Church up in Forest Lake. He told me from his own experienced because they had opened a month or two before us, “Dad, you’re only going to have a small number, 20 – 30 members.” So far, in our first few weeks, we have had 25-30 people present, not including the 10 or so people who are normally here to do the live stream worship. Our worship continues at that same time of Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and our primary focus is on doing the live stream worship well. We have not returned to any of our four regular worship services each week.
Other churches in town and in our area have also re-opened for in-person worship with similar stories. We say thank you to those of you who do come for in-person worship for wearing your mask, for generously social distancing in our huge sanctuary, and for otherwise being patient and understanding. The old cliché we used to use when things changed a bit with how we did things was “this is the New Normal.” Now, with this COVID-19 pandemic, we have a new cliché, that hopefully is only temporary, and that is: this is our “New Temporary.”
The scientists told us back in March that this pandemic could go on for a year and a half to two years, much like the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1920. So far, it has been playing out much as they had predicted. As you have sheltered in place, as you have become more accustomed to wearing a mask when out in public spaces, as you have had to adapt for school or work, as you have missed participating in or even watching various sports events; in many and various ways with all of these changes we have been getting used to, these are our “New Temporaries.”
To call something a “New Temporary” is a reminder of Hope. God gives us all hope in this world for the living of these days. Things will eventually get back to our more normal ways; it is just going to take a while. And that is to speak with Hope. God also created us to be resilient people; as we cope with changes we do what we have to do. Sometimes those changes are thrust upon us rather quickly, as in the case of the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders and now the wearing of masks. God is with us all in the midst of this pandemic and God is the one renewing us with hope.
Hang in there everybody. Don’t give up hope. Remember God is with you; God is with us all. Keep on praying, keep on serving others, keep on keeping your “social distance” for the sake of others, and keep on wearing your mask!