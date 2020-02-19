Registration for Trips and Programs is Now Open!
• Surly Brewery Tour on Saturday, March 7. Cost is $26 for ALP members or $41 for non-members. RSVP by Feb. 27.
• Treasure Island on Wednesday, March 18. Cost is $25 for ALP members or $40 for non-members. RSVP by March 13.
• The Bikinis at Day Trippers on Thursday, March 26. Cost is $48 for ALP members or $63 for non-members. RSVP by March 18.
Tax Appointments
Local AARP volunteers will be at West Hills Social Commons now through April 14 (Tuesdays and Thursdays) to complete federal and Minnesota tax returns. Call 507-444-4280 to schedule an appointment.
Bunco
Bunco is now at WHSC! Upcoming dates:
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Monday, March 16
Tuesday, March 24
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and a variety of other items. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for you next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. There were 20 players, 5 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Yvonne Baker with 4,150 points. Second Place went to Betty Buss with 3,720 points. Third Place went to Gary Staats with 3,430 points. Fourth Place went to Doug Ingvaldson with 3,350 points. Fifth Place went to John Connor with 3,280 points. Yvonne Baker made a 10 no trump bid. Rest in Peace Marvin Maas.
“500” is played on Fridays from 8:40 a.m. to around 11:15 a.m. at West Hills Social Commons (formerly SeniorPlace.) Some players come as early as 8 a.m. to practice. The weekly cash pay backs and player donated treats, as well as the end-of-quarter prizes to the top three players, add to the fun. A total quarterly payback to the players was $125. All of this for a small fee of 50 cents to play. There is room for a maximum of the first 32 players who arrive before 8:40 a.m.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers! Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club! Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
The upcoming books are:
Feb. 24- “Beartown” by Fedrick Backmann
March 16- “Cape Ann” by Faith Sullivan
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Reuben Ebeling
Pins Over Average Winners:
Game 1: Greg Louis 226 (+54); Rod Fletcher 237 (+48); Paula Burshem 212 (+26)
Game 2: Greg Louis 212 (+40); Rod Fletcher 223 (+34)
Game 3: Paula Burshem 237 (+51)
Series High Over Average: Paula Burshem 644 (+88)
Split Conversions: Chuck Newgard (4-10 & 6-7-10); Judy A. Johnson (3-10)
HyVee Bowling Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
High games: Mike Dettmer 223 +32, Arlene Gleason 156 +33, Greg Posch 188 +39, Greg Louis 227 +47, Norma Louis 172 +50, Judy Drevlow 180 +26, Chuck Newgard 195 +36, Pat Jierle 122 +25, Earl Wheeler 152 +28, Denny Johnson 202 +53 and Janice Walker 153 +33
Split Conversions: Denny Johnson 3-10 twice, Judy Johnson 5-6, Jean Reese 5-7, Mike Dettmer 3-10, Dave Linders 3-10, Judy Drevlow 4-5-7 and Marty Speikers 3-10
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game: Chuck Newgard, Sharon Allard and Dean Schroeder
2nd game: Mike Dettmer, Earl Wheeler and Jim Gasner
3rd game: Norma Louis, Greg Louis and Greg Posch
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome if you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room, participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Cribbage Monday, Feb. 10
Sharon Hassing won First Place with 452 points. Steve Britt took Second Place with 414 points. There was a two-way tie for Third Place with Wayne Camilli and Lowell Larson each scoring 387 points.
Adult Leisure Pursuits Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric Anderson or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4–7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee at the following times: 2nd Monday of each month or 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting seniordinersclub@semcac.org.