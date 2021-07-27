St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Avenue, will award $30,000.00 in scholarships and/or grants for the coming academic year. Of this amount $1,000.00 came from the Steele County Scholarship Fund which is sponsored by Leona and (the late) LeRoy Stockwell and $29,000.00 came from the St. John Lutheran Foundation Scholarship Fund. Students will be recognized for their scholarships/grants at the August 1, 2021 worship services. Since its inception in 1979, the St. John Foundation has awarded approximately $851,000 in scholarships and grants to both members and non-members of St. John.
There are two recipients of a $500.00 Steele County/St. John Lutheran Scholarship:
The non-member recipient is Emma Anderson. She is a 2021 graduate of O.H.S. and will attend Winona State University, Winona, MN. She is the daughter of Todd and Kelly Anderson.
The St. John member recipient is Thomas Earl – He is a 2019 graduate of O.H.S. and attends Bemidji State University, Bemidji, MN. He is the son of Mike and Joyce Earl. (Not Pictured)
The following non-members of St. John are recipients of St. John Foundation Scholarships:
Elise
Egbert – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Todd and Joanna Egbert, will attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Eau Claire, WI.
Hannah Gebur — 2018 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Tom and Susan Gebur, attends Iowa State University, Ames, IA.
Laura Gebur – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Tom and Susan Gebur, will attend Minnesota State University-Mankato, Mankato, MN.
Jenna Gleason – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Joey and Debby Gleason, will attend Dordt University, Sioux Center, IA.
Emily Hagen – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Rob and Erin Hagen, will attend Luther College, Decorah, IA.
Tucker Jeno – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., son of Luke Jeno and Jennifer Jeno, will attend University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Minneapolis MN.
Ashton Jensen – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., son of Michael and Brenda Jensen, will attend Augustana University, Sioux Falls, SD.
Zachary Liebl — 2021 graduate of O.H.S., son of Troy and Holly Liebl, will attend South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD.
Maggie Newhouse – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Paul and Deena Newhouse, will attend St. Mary’s University, Winona, MN.
Brianna O’Connor – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Byron and Linda O’Connor, will attend University of Wisconsin-River Falls, River Falls, WI.
Lauren Phelps – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Brian and Dawn Phelps, will attend Concordia College-Moorhead, Moorhead, MN.
Gabriel Rysavy – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., son of Albert and Peggy Rysavy, attends St, Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona MN.
Elise Sande – 2020 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Brian and Rachel Sande, attends the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, MN.
Brianne Ulrich – 2019 graduate of Ulrich Home School, daughter of Scott and Rachel Ulrich, attends University of Northwestern-St. Paul, Roseville, MN.
The following members of St. John are recipients of St. John Foundation Scholarships and Grants:
Erik Coulter – 2020 graduate of O.H.S., son of Jon and Heidi Coulter, attends South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD.
Jamie Davison – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of James and Gia Davison, attends the University of Wisconsin-Superior, Superior, WI.
Brent Fischer – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., son of Brian and Glenda Fischer, will attend Drake University, Des Moines, IA.
Elizabeth Fisher – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Eric Fisher and Tricia Fisher, will attend the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, LaCrosse, WI.
Hannah Fisher – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Eric Fisher and Tricia Fisher, attends the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, LaCrosse, WI.
Tayah Hoffman – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Brad and Kendra Hoffman and Farrah and John Nelson, attends Bemidji State University, Bemidji, MN.
Kathryn Ihrke – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Corey and Sara Ihrke, will attend Minnesota State University-Mankato, Mankato, MN.
Rachel Kellar – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Michael and Kristine Kellar, will attend Rochester Community and Technical College, Rochester, MN.
Maya Ratzloff – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Jeff and Kelly Ratzloff, will attend Winona State University, Winona, MN.
Isabella Schroeder – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Jason and Jodi Schroeder, will attend Winona State University, Winona, MN.
Matthew Seykora — 2021 graduate of O.H.S., son of Brian and Mary Beth Seykora, will attend Southwest Minnesota State University, Marshall, MN.
Connor Budach – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., son of Mike and Lee Anne Budach, will attend the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minneapolis MN. (Not Pictured)
Noah Budach – 2018 graduate of O.H.S., son of Mike and Lee Anne Budach, attends the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Minneapolis MN. (Not Pictured)
Dominic Nelson — 2021 graduate of O.H.S., son of John Nelson and Karla Bauer, will attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Minneapolis, MN. (Not Pictured)
The following members of St. John are recipients of St. John Foundation Scholarships and the St. John Foundation ELCA Matching Grants:
Amanda Honsey – 2018 graduate of Medford High School, daughter of Jeff and Tracy Honsey, attends St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN.
Ashley Kellar – 2019 graduate of O.H.S., daughter of Michael and Kristine Kellar, attends Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN.
The following members of St. John are recipients of St. John Foundation Grants:
Jorden Kalbach – 2021 graduate of O.H.S. son of Keith and Stephanie Kalbach, will attend South Central College, North Mankato, MN.
Charles Pittman – 2021 graduate of O.H.S., son of Sam Pittman, will attend Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Wadena, MN.
Mackenzie Paulson – 2020 graduate of Medford High School, daughter of Brian and Janita Paulson, attends Minnesota State University–Mankato, Mankato, MN. (Not Pictured)
To be eligible for a scholarship award, the student must be a resident of Steele County and a full-time student for a full academic year. All students graduating from high schools in Steele County in 2022 and all students planning to be enrolled in a college or vocational/technical school full time during the 2022-2023 academic year may apply for a scholarship. Application forms may be picked up at any of the high schools in Steele County (counselor’s office), at the St. John Lutheran Church Office (we cannot honor requests for mailing forms to individuals) or on the website at www.stjohnowatonna.org after February 1, 2022.
Persons wishing to contribute to the Scholarship Fund of St. John Lutheran may do so by writing a check to the St. John Lutheran Church Foundation or to St. John Lutheran/Steele County Scholarship Fund and mailing it to St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Avenue, Owatonna, MN 55060-4099.